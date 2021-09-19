Live

Jimmy Greaves: your tributes as football pays its respects

preview
Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

    Helen: So sorry to hear about Greavsie. Used to love the Saint and Greavsie show, hope they've met up again and are having a laugh together RIP

    Stampy: Absolute legend, met him once at St George's Park when on a FA Coaching Course Happily talking to coaches and young players about his experiences both on and off the field with his jovial humour. A sad day for English football

    Flicks1: RIP to the greatest ever footballer to grace the Tottenham Hotspur pitch. Jimmy Greaves. A true gent

  3. Class act

    If, like me, you are too young to have seen Jimmy play the game, this highlight reel shows just how good he was...

    Enjoy!

    Video caption: Jimmy Greaves: Watch great goals of Tottenham, Chelsea, West Ham & England striker
  4. 'Record holder'

    John Murray

    BBC football correspondent

    Jimmy Greaves might well be the greatest goalscorer English football has ever produced.

    His 44 international goals came in only 57 matches. He surely would have played in England's 1966 World Cup final triumph, had it not been for an injury in the group stages.

    Jimmy Greaves is fondly remembered at Chelsea and Tottenham, and was briefly at AC Milan and West Ham. He still holds the record for the most goals in the English top flight with 357.

    In later life, he overcame alcoholism to become a popular TV personality, well known for his double act with fellow former player Ian St John.

    Pepper: A true gentleman…and the greatest goal scorer we will ever see!

    Michael: Very sad to see a legendary striker pass away. I am too young to have seen him play live, but I well remember Saint & Greavsie which was compulsory viewing for any football fan. RIP Jimmy

  8. Spurs to host Chelsea

    Tottenham v Chelsea (16:30 BST)

    Tottenham will host Chelsea in the Premier League later, on the day of Jimmy Greaves' passing.

    The England legend made over 150 appearances for the Blues, before becoming Tottenham's record goalscorer.

    It's safe to say there will be a loud reception from both sets of supporters in honour of him this afternoon.

  10. Goals galore

    Greaves began his career with Chelsea before spells at AC Milan, Spurs and West Ham.

    He scored 269 goals in 379 games for Tottenham and holds the record for the most goals in a season for Spurs with 37 in 1962-63.

    A member of the World Cup-winning squad in 1966, Greaves scored 44 goals in 57 games for England.

    A Tottenham statement read: "We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen.

    "Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning, aged 81."

    You can read more here.

  11. BreakingGoodbye Jimmy

    We have some sad news to bring you this morning.

    Former England, Tottenham and Chelsea legend Jimmy Greaves has died aged 81.

    Stay tuned for reaction as tributes begin to pour in...

