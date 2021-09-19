Jimmy Greaves: your tributes as football pays its respects

Helen: So sorry to hear about Greavsie. Used to love the Saint and Greavsie show, hope they've met up again and are having a laugh together RIP

Stampy: Absolute legend, met him once at St George's Park when on a FA Coaching Course Happily talking to coaches and young players about his experiences both on and off the field with his jovial humour. A sad day for English football

Flicks1: RIP to the greatest ever footballer to grace the Tottenham Hotspur pitch. Jimmy Greaves. A true gent