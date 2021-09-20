Premier League reaction as Chelsea go joint top, plus Greaves tributes

Tottenham and Chelsea led the tributes for their former player Jimmy Greaves, who died on Sunday aged 81.

A host of Spurs legends lined the pitch inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a minute's applause was held before kick-off.

Martin Chivers, Steve Perryman, Micky Hazard, Paul Allen, Ossie Ardiles, Gary Mabbutt, Graham Roberts, Glenn Hoddle, Ledley King and Michael Dawson were all present.

During the applause, some Spurs fans held flags and banners to remember the club's record goalscorer.