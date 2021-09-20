Premier League reaction as Chelsea go joint top, plus Greaves tributes

Tottenham and Chelsea led the tributes for their former player Jimmy Greaves, who died on Sunday aged 81. A host of Spurs legends lined the pitch inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a minute's applause was held before kick-off. Martin Chivers, Steve Perryman, Micky Hazard, Paul Allen, Ossie Ardiles, Gary Mabbutt, Graham Roberts, Glenn Hoddle, Ledley King and Michael Dawson were all present. During the applause, some Spurs fans held flags and banners to remember the club's record goalscorer.
Remembering Jimmy
'A lot of things went wrong in the second half'
Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea
For Tottenham it is now back-to-back 3-0 defeats in the Premier League after they started the campaign with three wins.
They actually started the brighter of the two teams on Sunday but faded as the game progressed, with Nuno Espirito Santo rueing a second half where "a lot of things went wrong".
Chelsea still need to improve - Tuchel
Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea
His side may have won 3-0 to stay unbeaten and go joint top of the table, but Thomas Tuchel still wants more.
That guy has high standards.
Chelsea ease to win at Spurs
Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea
Let's start in north London, where Chelsea easily beat Tottenham to move joint top of the Premier League.
The first half was nothing to write home about, but Chelsea dominated after the break.
Thiago Silva headed them in front within four minutes of the re-start before half-time substitute N'Golo Kante scored his first goal in 49 league appearances with a deflected long-range effort.
Antonio Rudiger found the bottom corner in injury time to complete a convincing win.
Good morning
Welcome to today's live page as we reflect on another thrilling weekend of football, albeit one tinged with sadness after the loss of one of the game's greats.
Stand by for all the reaction and key talking points, plus further tributes to former England striker Jimmy Greaves, who died on Sunday aged 81.