League Cup
Live

Scottish League Cup: Final two quarter-final ties - team news & build-up

preview
465
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Scott Mullen

All times stated are UK

  1. LINE-UPS from Tannadice

    Dundee United v Hibernian (19:45)

    Dundee United: Carson, Mulgrew, Edwards, Levitt, Freeman, Harkes, McMann, Fuchs, Pawlett, Clark, McNulty

    Substitutes: Siegrist, Sporle, Reynolds, Niskanen, Chalmers, Hoti, Mochrie, Appere, K Smith

    Hibernian: Macey, McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Stevenson, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Magennis, Allan, Boyle, Nisbet

    Substitutes: Dabrowski, Cadden, McGregor, Doig, Gullan, Gogic, Scott, MacKay, Wood

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Hello and good evening

    Hello and welcome to round two of Scottish League Cup quarter-final action.

    Rangers and holders St Johnstone are already in the hat for the semi-finals, who will join them?

    Team news from Celtic Park and Tannadice coming up shortly

    Scottish League Cup
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top