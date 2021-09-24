Scottish League Cup reaction & weekend build-up

Elsewhere, in the all top-flight clash, Hibernian fought past Dundee United in a 3-1 victory.
Joe Newell and Scott Allan provided Hibs openers before Martin Boyle converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time. Peter Pawlett replied for United after the interval but Jack Ross’ men saw the game out comfortably.
Speaking after the game Hibs boss Jack Ross told Premier Sports: "We encourage players to play forward all the time and he [Scott Allan] is the one to brave enough to do it all the time. And we want Joe Newell to do the same so I'm pleased to see him get forward and get on the scoresheet."
Hibs fans, should Scott Allan be involved more often after his performance last night? Thumbs up for yes and down for no.
McGlynn upbeat after cup exit
There was no one dancing in the streets of Raith last night but manager John McGlynn had no regrets after his side’s cup exit.
Speaking to BBC Sportsound after the match Raith boss McGlynn said: "I've not got any complaints, the best team won.
"They were worthy of three goals. I thought our guys put everything into it.
"We managed to keep them at bay for a large spell. Jamie MacDonald wasn't making save after save. You can always do better, but I'm delighted with our run in the League Cup.
"We'll learn from this and we'll be better for it."
Celtic ease past Raith Rovers
Celtic saw off Championship side Raith Rovers with a comfortable 3-0 win, with goals courtesy of Jota, Liel Abada and David Turnbull.
For our full match report click here
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to the place to be for reaction to last night’s League Cup results and all the build-up to this weekend’s Scottish football action.
Live Reporting
Jack Herrall
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Courts not pleased with key refereeing decisions
Dundee United were denied an appearance at Hampden in the League Cup by Hibs last night but their gaffer reckons they were unlucky to suffer a defeat.
Speaking to Premier Sports after the game Thomas Courts said: “Bitterly disappointed. For us the performance levels, outside the first 15 minutes, I thought the boys were outstanding.
"We controlled large parts of the game, but a couple of key decisions went against us."
Dundee United fans, were you unlucky to be beaten last night? Thumbs up for yes and down for no.
To read our full match report click here
Scott Allan inspires Hibs win over United
Elsewhere, in the all top-flight clash, Hibernian fought past Dundee United in a 3-1 victory.
Joe Newell and Scott Allan provided Hibs openers before Martin Boyle converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time. Peter Pawlett replied for United after the interval but Jack Ross’ men saw the game out comfortably.
Speaking after the game Hibs boss Jack Ross told Premier Sports: "We encourage players to play forward all the time and he [Scott Allan] is the one to brave enough to do it all the time. And we want Joe Newell to do the same so I'm pleased to see him get forward and get on the scoresheet."
Hibs fans, should Scott Allan be involved more often after his performance last night? Thumbs up for yes and down for no.
McGlynn upbeat after cup exit
There was no one dancing in the streets of Raith last night but manager John McGlynn had no regrets after his side’s cup exit.
Speaking to BBC Sportsound after the match Raith boss McGlynn said: "I've not got any complaints, the best team won.
"They were worthy of three goals. I thought our guys put everything into it.
"We managed to keep them at bay for a large spell. Jamie MacDonald wasn't making save after save. You can always do better, but I'm delighted with our run in the League Cup.
"We'll learn from this and we'll be better for it."
Celtic ease past Raith Rovers
Celtic saw off Championship side Raith Rovers with a comfortable 3-0 win, with goals courtesy of Jota, Liel Abada and David Turnbull. For our full match report click here
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to the place to be for reaction to last night’s League Cup results and all the build-up to this weekend’s Scottish football action.
Stick with us!