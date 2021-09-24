Scottish League Cup reaction & weekend build-up

Dundee United were denied an appearance at Hampden in the League Cup by Hibs last night but their gaffer reckons they were unlucky to suffer a defeat.

Speaking to Premier Sports after the game Thomas Courts said: “Bitterly disappointed. For us the performance levels, outside the first 15 minutes, I thought the boys were outstanding.

"We controlled large parts of the game, but a couple of key decisions went against us."

