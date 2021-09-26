Watch: SWPL1 - Celtic v Hibernian

After some teams had last weekend off for the international break the SWPL1 action returns this weekend and we've got a cracking live match in store with Celtic welcoming Hibernian to the Penny Cars Stadium
Both sides are unbeaten in this early stage of the season and Celtic have the chance to usurp Hibs at the top of the table with a win today.
You can watch the whole exchange live at the top of this page.
Live Reporting
Matthew Reed
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Ouch!
Celtic 0-0 Hibernian
Hibs are getting into a good rhythm, particularly on their left-hand side, Rachael Boyle chips the ball into the box but in an attempt to reach the ball Colette Cavanagh and Alexa Coyle clash heads.
Thankfully both are up and seem fine.
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Hibernian
The game is settling into a decent pattern, both sides intent on getting the ball up the pitch quickly on the attack.
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Hibernian
Strong start from Celtic as Tegan Bowie and Mengyu Shen link up well before the former floats the ball in and finds Charlie Wellings.
The forwards header drifts just wide of the far post.
KICK-OFF
Celtic 0-0 Hibernian
We're under way in Airdrie
LINE-UPS from Penny Cars Stadium
Celtic v Hibernian (12:30)
After their impactful contributions from the bench against Glasgow City both Mengyu Shen and Olivia Chance are in from the start.
Hibs make four changes from the team that started their win against Motherwell last time out.
Out go Emily Mutch, Kirsty Morrison, Shannon Leishman and Katie Rice.
In come Siobhan Hunter, Leah Eddie, Eilidh Adams and Amy Gallacher
Welcome back
Celtic v Hibernian (12:30)
