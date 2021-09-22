EFL Cup reaction - Man City & Liverpool through; Everton & Watford out

Live

  1. What's coming up?

    Now then, we have a little housekeeping to take care of courtesy of our esteemed colleague Simon Stone before taking a look at some of today's papers.

    We'll also bring you some nice stories involving Leeds United's Dan James and England's Rachel Daly.

  3. Huge win for Lionesses

    Luxembourg 0-10 England

    Speaking of big wins, check out this from the Women's World Cup qualifiers...

    Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright each scored twice as England thumped Luxembourg 10-0.

    The Lionesses have now hit 18 goals in two matches under new coach Sarina Wiegman having beaten North Macedonia 8-0 on Friday.

  4. Forss hits four in Bees romp

    Brentford 7-0 Oldham Athletic

    Another result that stands out is Brentford's win over League Two strugglers Oldham, with Marcus Forss scoring four times for the hosts.

    The Finland striker, 22, put the Bees in front from the penalty spot on three minutes, after Yoane Wissa was fouled.

    He had completed his hat-trick by half-time, and his fourth goal made it 6-0 after Wissa and a Raphael Diarra own goal stretched the Bees' lead.

    Wissa wrapped up a comfortable victory with a late bicycle kick.

  5. Much-changed Stoke upset wasteful Watford

    Watford 1-3 Stoke City

    And another Premier League side to be knocked out was Watford, who lost 3-1 at home to Stoke City.

    Late goals from Sam Clucas and Josh Tymon gave the Championship side a surprise win having only started three players from Saturday's league defeat at Derby.

    Clucas scored with a low, deflected shot from 25 yards before Tymon's mis-hit cross looped over Rob Elliot.

    Watford, who made 11 changes, fell behind in the first half when Nick Powell turned in Alfie Doughty's cross.

    Ashley Fletcher poked in a leveller but that was the only reward from 26 shots on goal for the Hornets.

  6. Hoops dump out Toffees in shootout

    QPR 2-2 Everton (QPR win 8-7 on pens)

    Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton suffered a disappointing evening, though, as Championship side QPR knocked them out on penalties.

    The Toffees twice came from behind inside 90 minutes, with Lucas Digne and Andros Townsend cancelling out two Charlie Austin headers.

    The shootout went to sudden death, with both sides scoring their first seven spot-kicks.

    QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng then pushed a Tom Davies effort onto the post, before Jimmy Dunne won it for the hosts.

  7. Reds enjoy comfortable passage

    Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool

    There was a comfortable passage for Liverpool too, as Takumi Minamino scored twice as the Reds beat fellow Premier League side Norwich City at Carrow Road.

    The visitors led after four minutes as Minamino produced a sharp turn and finish from Divock Origi's knockdown.

    Caoimhin Kelleher denied Norwich an equaliser before half-time, saving Christos Tzolis' penalty with his foot.

    Origi then headed in Konstantinos Tsimikas' cross five minutes after the break and Minamino slotted in a late third.

  8. Man City march on

    Man City 6-1 Wycombe Wanderers

    Had to do a double take at this one... Manchester City's unbeaten run in the EFL Cup continued with a 6-1 win over League One Wycombe having not lost in the competition since October 2016.

    Pretty obvious really since they've won it for the last four seasons but seeing it in black and white surprised me.

    City didn't have it all their own way at the Etihad, though, with Wanderers having taken and early lead before the hosts stormed back, with Riyad Mahrez scoring twice and youngster Cole Palmer scoring his first goal for the club.

  9. Tuesday's EFL Cup results

  10. Good morning...

    ...And welcome to today's live page and we have plenty to look back on as the goals were flying in on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup and the Women's World Cup qualifiers.

    We'll also be looking ahead to Wednesday's EFL Cup ties, with nine Premier League sides in action.

