EFL Cup reaction - Man City & Liverpool through; Everton & Watford out

And another Premier League side to be knocked out was Watford, who lost 3-1 at home to Stoke City.

Late goals from Sam Clucas and Josh Tymon gave the Championship side a surprise win having only started three players from Saturday's league defeat at Derby.

Clucas scored with a low, deflected shot from 25 yards before Tymon's mis-hit cross looped over Rob Elliot.

Watford, who made 11 changes, fell behind in the first half when Nick Powell turned in Alfie Doughty's cross.

Ashley Fletcher poked in a leveller but that was the only reward from 26 shots on goal for the Hornets.