Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

Tottenham's performance as they were overrun and embarrassed by Arsenal contained many moments that summed up the full horror of just how awful they were in the north London derby.
Nothing encapsulated it better - or should we say worse? - than the shambolic seconds that led up to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka making it 3-0 after only 34 minutes to snuff out any slim chance of a Spurs revival.
Harry Kane led a rare Spurs attack before stumbling and falling over the ball. Arsenal, as they did so often in a brilliant first 45 minutes, were off and running towards Hugo Lloris' goal.
Kane, to his credit, raced back into his own penalty area in an attempt to retrieve the latest in a long succession of Spurs first-half pratfalls, succeeding only in missing two tackles on Saka, who prompted bedlam by rolling home the finish.
Nuno Espirito Santo has watched his side concede three goals in three successive league games, a worrying sign for a manager renowned for establishing a solid defensive platform.
The manager himself looked a beaten man at times, a motionless presence as the full scale of Spurs' capitulation unfolded in front of him.
The second half introduction of Oliver Skipp and Emerson Royal for Dele Alli and Japhet Tanganga - and presumably some very harsh words from Nuno and the simple fact that Spurs could not get any worse - prompted an improvement of sorts after the break.
It was all far too little too late and Spurs did not deserve anything from this performance.
Good old knee slide
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham
Judging by those two tweets from Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, they love a good knee slide celebration.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has staked his Arsenal future on a long-term plan but admits he will not get quick results and has called for patience.
But there was evidence for optimism here despite those three opening league defeats.
The Gunners' latest win was based on the brilliance and exuberance of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard, aged 20, 21 and 22 respectively.
Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham with first-half blitz
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham
Only one place to start then and it's at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal scored three times in the opening 35 minutes to beat Tottenham in the north London Derby on Sunday.
The Gunners propped up the table after three games while Spurs were top under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo - how things have changed as a rampant Arsenal ripped their shambolic rivals to shreds in a brilliant first half.
Emile Smith Rowe was the first to score on 12 minutes, followed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 27 with Bukayo Saka adding a third on 37.
Son Heung-Min pulled one back for Spurs late in the game but it was well too late.
Good morning
Welcome to today's live page as we reflect on another thrilling weekend of football.
So, get comfy and stand by for all the reaction and key talking points.
I'd imagine Arsenal fans probably have a spring in their step this morning.
'Embarrassing, shambolic & shameful - big questions for Tottenham, Nuno and Harry Kane'
Spurs weren't good enough - Nuno
Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo cut a brooding, powerless figure in his technical area as he watched his side taken to the cleaners by Arsenal in that dismal first 45 minutes.

He says they were not good enough.
He says they were not good enough.
Arsenal 'not far off' perfect in first half - Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his side showed "great determination, energy and quality" during their 3-1 win over Tottenham.
Manager reaction
Let's get some reaction from both Arsenal and Tottenham camps.
Mikel Arteta and Nuno Espirito Santo coming up...
'Nuno looked a beaten man'
Good old knee slide
Judging by those two tweets from Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, they love a good knee slide celebration.

They're probably still going.
They're probably still going.
'Happy Sunday'
'Best day of my life'
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham
'Evidence for Arsenal optimism'
Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham with first-half blitz

Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham
