Old Firm Europa League fallout & weekend Scottish Premiership build-up

Celtic need to "keep persevering" with their approach despite Bayer Leverkusen inflicting another loss upon them, says manager Ange Postecoglou.

The German side's 4-0 win made it a fifth defeat in eight games for Celtic.

"We've got to have a stronger mentality towards the end of the game," said the Australian.

"Losing a fourth goal was completely unnecessary. We've got to keep persevering.

"We've had a number of injuries, we've had to rebuild the squad, it's not surprising it's taking time. But, within all that, it should be better."