Old Firm Europa League fallout & weekend Scottish Premiership build-up

Right, let's jump back to domestic business with our next predicted match. It takes us to Tynecastle for third versus fourth as Hearts host Motherwell. Thumbs up for a Hearts win , thumbs down for Motherwell victory.
SNSCopyright: SNS
Over in Edinburgh...
Celtic need 'stronger mentality'
Celtic need to "keep persevering" with their approach despite Bayer Leverkusen inflicting another loss upon them, says manager Ange Postecoglou.
The German side's 4-0 win made it a fifth defeat in eight games for Celtic.
"We've got to have a stronger mentality towards the end of the game," said the Australian.
"Losing a fourth goal was completely unnecessary. We've got to keep persevering.
"We've had a number of injuries, we've had to rebuild the squad, it's not surprising it's taking time. But, within all that, it should be better."
Goalkeeping difference-maker
Rangers not clicking 'in final third'
Uphill battle
Let's turn back to the continent for a short while...
With Celtic and Rangers now both on zero points after two games, qualification to the last 32 of the Europa League looks challenging.
Especially in Celtic's case, with Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen joint-top of Group G on six points.
For Rangers, they are four points off second-place Sparta Prague, with top-side Lyon out in the clear in Group A on maximum points.
A third-place group finish could seal a Europa Conference League spot after Christmas, however, so there's that silver lining.
Let's get predicting
With matches come predictions. So cast yours on who's going to win this weekend's matches (there's no room for draws here).
We'll begin at Tannadice. Thumbs up for Dundee United, thumbs down for Ross County.
The fixtures in store
Here's what awaits on the fixture calendar this weekend, with four games on the Saturday before Celtic and Rangers' relentless schedules continue on Sunday against Aberdeen and Hibernian.
A Tayside derby, two top of the table clashes and a battle between teams struggling for form.
It's set to be a good couple days-worth of cinch.
Key Easter Road departure
It had been rumoured for a while, but Graeme Mathie's exit as Hibs sporting director has been confirmed.
Mathie arrived in 2014 as head of recruitment after Hibs' relegation to the Championship and was promoted to sporting director in 2019.
His departure continues American owner Ron Gordon's reshuffle of key personnel.
"It's been an incredible journey since and it's been a privilege to have been surrounded by good people who have gone above and beyond to help get the club to where it is today," said Mathie.
"I leave assured that there are strong foundations in place across coaching, recruitment, analysis, sports science, medical and the academy."
Award-winning player
And for the player, September's award goes to Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes.
The American wins the Player of the Month award after a winning goal in the Dundee derby, alongside a leveller in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Celtic at Parkhead.
'Well prize winner
Graham Alexander is the Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month for September.
The Motherwell boss has guided his team through an unbeaten month, defeating Aberdeen and Ross County at home, and drawing at Rangers.
Alexander wins the award for the second time since taking over the role as manager at Fir Park in January.
“I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of every person that has contributed to our results over the past month,” Alexander said.
“They have all helped the team to win the points that they have.”
Looking elsewhere
We'll dip back into Europa League waters over the course of the morning and early afternoon, but let's pivot to some Premiership activity for a short while...
'Needs to be eradicated'
Steven Gerrard said not enough is being done to tackle racism after Glen Kamara was booed in the 1-0 Europa League defeat to Sparta Prague.
The Finn was jeered six months after being racially abused by Ondrej Kudela of Sparta's rivals Slavia Prague.
Gerrard, who was not aware of any booing towards Kamara during the game at the Letna Stadion, said bigger punishments have to be handed out.
"There needs to be more done," said the Rangers manager.
"Not just myself, everyone across the world is asking for bigger and more extreme punishments in terms of racism. It needs to be eradicated.
"But until the powers that be do more and treat it more seriously, we're going to be dealing with these questions for a long time."
And Furuhashi is a class guy too
Welcome returns
While the result did not go Celtic's way last night, the return of Kyogo Furuhashi was one promising sign from the match.
Captain Callum McGregor returned too while new signing Giorgos Giakoumakis made his debut from the bench.
It was three promising comebacks ahead of this weekend's huge match with Aberdeen...
Celtic outclassed
A promising Celtic start was undone by a string of defensive lapses as Bayer Leverkusen ruthlessly punished their hosts to take a 4-0 victory in their Europa League meeting in Glasgow.
It leaves Celtic with an uphill task to reach the round of 32 after zero points from their opening two games.
Read the report HERE.
Prague defeat
Glen Kamara was booed by home fans as 10-man Rangers were left bottom of group A with a 1-0 defeat away to Sparta Prague in the Europa League.
Read the report HERE.
Good morning
Hello and welcome as we look ahead to this weekend's Scottish Premiership matches.
We'll catch up on Celtic and Rangers' latest endeavours in Europe after 4-0 and 1-0 Europa League defeats respectively, while also covering the latest Premiership news.
Stay tuned!