Messi scores as PSG beat City - Champions League reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola won two Champions Leagues and three Spanish titles as Barcelona manager with Lionel Messi, but he was once again unable to ensure his side stopped the Argentine.

Messi has now scored seven goals in five Champions League games against teams managed by Guardiola. No other player has scored more often against Guardiola in the competition.

"We know it's impossible to control Leo during 90 minutes," Guardiola said.

"He was not much in touch with the ball - of course he was coming back from injury, he needed a bit of rhythm - but we know quite well when he can run and get close to the ball, he is unstoppable.

"I wish him the best. If he is happy and enjoying this period in Paris, I will be happy."