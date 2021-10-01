European reaction and Premier League news conferences

West Ham boss David Moyes says his side "want to win the group" after beating Rapid Vienna.

Moyes told BT Sport: "I want to try and be in Europe after Christmas by finishing one or two, so we want to win the group if we can.

"We are not going to let up, we are enjoying it and won't be letting it go easy, but I have to manage Premier League games too.

"We are capable of handling it and the squad we have can handle it too. It will be tough, but I hope we can manage it.

"Pleased we won, but we did not play as well as we would have liked. We made a few changes but we are in a lot of competitions and we have to make it work for the whole squad."