European reaction and Premier League news conferences

Bielsa's quotes about Kalvin Phillips also feature on the back page of the Star.
StarCopyright: Star
'No go'
The back pages
The Daily Express
Let's take a look at some of this morning's back pages, starting with the Express.
It leads on quotes from Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who says midfielder Kalvin Phillips will turn down a move to Manchester United and sign a new contract because of his love for the Whites.
ExpressCopyright: Express
'A lot of positives'
Tottenham 5-1 NS Mura
Nuno Espirito Santo was understandably in a happier mood after last night's win compared to the weekend, where Spurs were abject in their north London derby defeat to Arsenal.
He told BT Sport: "Pretty good [performance]. We started very well, our dynamic was good.
"The beginning of the second half, they scored. After that we played good. A good game.
"It [the triple sub] was needed. The best way to prepare the players is to play. The minutes were important for the boys. A lot of positives."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Kane hat-trick eases Spurs to win
Tottenham 5-1 NS Mura
Harry Kane came off the bench to score a 20-minute hat-trick as Tottenham recorded their first Europa Conference League win with victory over NS Mura.
Dele Alli opened the scoring on four minutes with a penalty, before Giovani lo Celso added a second six minutes later.
The visitors pulled a goal back eight minutes after the restart through a brilliant Ziga Kous volley.
That prompted boss Nuno Espirito Santo to turn to Kane, whose rapid treble made the points safe.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'We want to win the group'
West Ham 2-0 Rapid Vienna
West Ham United
West Ham boss David Moyes says his side "want to win the group" after beating Rapid Vienna.
Moyes told BT Sport: "I want to try and be in Europe after Christmas by finishing one or two, so we want to win the group if we can.
"We are not going to let up, we are enjoying it and won't be letting it go easy, but I have to manage Premier League games too.
"We are capable of handling it and the squad we have can handle it too. It will be tough, but I hope we can manage it.
"Pleased we won, but we did not play as well as we would have liked. We made a few changes but we are in a lot of competitions and we have to make it work for the whole squad."
PL news conferences
It's another busy Friday of Premier League news conferences, with 12 managers speaking to the media throughout the day.
Three are taking place this morning, before the usual lunchtime rush.
We hope to hear from Brentford boss Thomas Frank within the hour, followed by Newcastle and Aston Villa.
As ever, we will bring you the updates as soon as we have them.
Trouble in the stands
West Ham 2-0 Rapid Vienna
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the London Stadium
The game did not pass without incident.
West Ham's 29th-minute opener triggered ugly scenes as a number of the 1,300 Rapid Vienna fans jumped over barriers and ran the short distance to goad the home contingent. It triggered numerous objects being thrown in the air by both sets of fans.
A significant police presence ensured the situation did not escalate and, although more objects were thrown when Rapid had a penalty overturned late on, it was not on the same scale.
Thankfully, Benrahma's effort did not result in a repeat of what happened following the opening goal.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Moyes targets European run
West Ham 2-0 Rapid Vienna
West Ham manager David Moyes wants to "try and be in Europe after Christmas" as his side claimed a deserved Europa League group stage win over Rapid Vienna.
Declan Rice's first-half tap-in and Said Benrahma's injury-time effort gave them victory at the London Stadium.
Following on from their success at Dinamo Zagreb a fortnight ago, Moyes' men are in command of Group H ahead of back-to-back meetings with Belgian side Genk.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'We must keep persevering"
Celtic 0-4 Bayer Leverkusen
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the players must "keep persevering" with their approach despite another disappointing result.
Thursday's 4-0 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen was their fifth loss in eight games.
Postecoglou's side have lost both of their Europa League group matches, conceding eight goals, while they lie sixth in the Scottish Premiership.
"It shouldn't have been a 4-0 game," the Celtic boss told BT Sport.
"We've got to have a stronger mentality towards the end of the game. Losing a fourth goal was completely unnecessary.
"We've got to keep persevering. We've had a number of injuries, we've had to rebuild the squad, it's not surprising it's taking time. But, within all that, it should be better."
Goals from Piero Hincapie and wonderkid Florian Wirtz put Leverkusen in control at half-time.
Lucas Hilario's penalty after the break and Amine Adli's stoppage-time strike wrapped up the win.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Get Involved - half term report
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)
Can you believe we're into October already?
It only feels like yesterday we were on the cusp of a Euros final involving England!
We're still a few weeks from school half-term, but for the sake of this Get Involved, we want you to give your club a grade for their start to the season...
Flying high or struggling for form? Give your side an A, B, C or D based on their 2021-22 so far.
Get in touch by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by text to 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply).
'Yet to get going'
Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester City
Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport
Last season's FA Cup winners Leicester are yet to get going this term, winning just two of their opening six Premier League games and finding life difficult in Europe.
A worry for Rodgers will be the lack of a cutting edge in front of goal, firing in 18 shots during the contest, but unable to find the net.
Kelechi Iheanacho was ruled out because of travel document issues and top scorer Jamie Vardy was left on the bench so £22m summer signing Daka led the line.
The Zambian arrived with an eye-catching reputation having scored 27 goals in 28 games last term to lead Red Bull Salzburg to a fourth consecutive Austrian league title.
But he is yet to get off the mark for the Foxes, despite having more efforts at goal (5) than any other player.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'I think we deserved more'
Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester City
Leicester City
Brendan Rodgers delivered the FA Cup last season, but the Foxes have made a disappointing start this time around.
Let's hear from the manager now...
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "It has been a privilege to play here. This is a precious victory for Legia and congratulations to them. We are disappointed because I think we deserved more.
"In the first half we were too passive. In the second it was better, we created more chances. From 60 minutes we started to make chances, we dominated the game, but their goalkeeper played well and we weren't clinical enough. There's still a long way to go."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Foxes caught out in Poland
Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester City
Leicester's winless start to their Europa League campaign continued with a limp defeat at Legia Warsaw, who collected a famous victory in Poland.
Brendan Rodgers' side have started the season inconsistently and now have work to do in Group C following a defeat to go with their 2-2 draw at Napoli in the opening game.
Azerbaijan national Mahir Emreli scored the only goal in the 31st minute, outmuscling Daniel Amartey on the edge of the box before firing in a low finish via the foot of the post.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'There needs to be more done'
Sparta Prague 1-0 Rangers
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said not enough is being done to tackle racism after Glen Kamara was booed by the Sparta Prague fans.
Gerrard, who was not aware of any booing towards Kamara during the game at the Letna Stadion, said bigger punishments have to be handed out.
"There needs to be more done," he said.
"Not just myself, everyone across the world is asking for bigger and more extreme punishments in terms of racism. It needs to be eradicated.
"But until the powers that be do more and treat it more seriously, we're going to be dealing with these questions for a long time."
Glen Kamara, who was racially abused six months ago by Ondrej Kudela of Sparta's rivals Slavia Prague, was booed by the home fans before he was sent off after being shown a second yellow card on 74 minutes.
Sparta already led 1-0 at that point after David Hancko's first-half header.
The match was played in front of 10,000 children after Uefa relented on a stadium closure following racist chanting by Sparta fans towards Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.
The result leaves Rangers bottom of Group A and without a point so far.
EPACopyright: EPA
Good morning
Welcome to Friday's football live page.
It was mixed night for British clubs in Europe on Thursday, while sadly there were some unsavoury incidents in the stands.
We will bring you all the reaction to those games, plus the build-up to this weekend's Premier League action as eleven managers hold news conferences throughout the day.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows and Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
StarCopyright: Star ExpressCopyright: Express ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters EPACopyright: EPA EPACopyright: EPA
'Ell of a snub'
The back pages
The Daily Star
Bielsa's quotes about Kalvin Phillips also feature on the back page of the Star.
'No go'
The back pages
The Daily Express
Let's take a look at some of this morning's back pages, starting with the Express.
It leads on quotes from Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who says midfielder Kalvin Phillips will turn down a move to Manchester United and sign a new contract because of his love for the Whites.
'A lot of positives'
Tottenham 5-1 NS Mura
Nuno Espirito Santo was understandably in a happier mood after last night's win compared to the weekend, where Spurs were abject in their north London derby defeat to Arsenal.
He told BT Sport: "Pretty good [performance]. We started very well, our dynamic was good.
"The beginning of the second half, they scored. After that we played good. A good game.
"It [the triple sub] was needed. The best way to prepare the players is to play. The minutes were important for the boys. A lot of positives."
Kane hat-trick eases Spurs to win
Tottenham 5-1 NS Mura
Harry Kane came off the bench to score a 20-minute hat-trick as Tottenham recorded their first Europa Conference League win with victory over NS Mura.
Dele Alli opened the scoring on four minutes with a penalty, before Giovani lo Celso added a second six minutes later.
The visitors pulled a goal back eight minutes after the restart through a brilliant Ziga Kous volley.
That prompted boss Nuno Espirito Santo to turn to Kane, whose rapid treble made the points safe.
'We want to win the group'
West Ham 2-0 Rapid Vienna
West Ham United
West Ham boss David Moyes says his side "want to win the group" after beating Rapid Vienna.
Moyes told BT Sport: "I want to try and be in Europe after Christmas by finishing one or two, so we want to win the group if we can.
"We are not going to let up, we are enjoying it and won't be letting it go easy, but I have to manage Premier League games too.
"We are capable of handling it and the squad we have can handle it too. It will be tough, but I hope we can manage it.
"Pleased we won, but we did not play as well as we would have liked. We made a few changes but we are in a lot of competitions and we have to make it work for the whole squad."
PL news conferences
It's another busy Friday of Premier League news conferences, with 12 managers speaking to the media throughout the day.
Three are taking place this morning, before the usual lunchtime rush.
We hope to hear from Brentford boss Thomas Frank within the hour, followed by Newcastle and Aston Villa.
As ever, we will bring you the updates as soon as we have them.
Trouble in the stands
West Ham 2-0 Rapid Vienna
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the London Stadium
The game did not pass without incident.
West Ham's 29th-minute opener triggered ugly scenes as a number of the 1,300 Rapid Vienna fans jumped over barriers and ran the short distance to goad the home contingent. It triggered numerous objects being thrown in the air by both sets of fans.
A significant police presence ensured the situation did not escalate and, although more objects were thrown when Rapid had a penalty overturned late on, it was not on the same scale.
Thankfully, Benrahma's effort did not result in a repeat of what happened following the opening goal.
Moyes targets European run
West Ham 2-0 Rapid Vienna
West Ham manager David Moyes wants to "try and be in Europe after Christmas" as his side claimed a deserved Europa League group stage win over Rapid Vienna.
Declan Rice's first-half tap-in and Said Benrahma's injury-time effort gave them victory at the London Stadium.
Following on from their success at Dinamo Zagreb a fortnight ago, Moyes' men are in command of Group H ahead of back-to-back meetings with Belgian side Genk.
'We must keep persevering"
Celtic 0-4 Bayer Leverkusen
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the players must "keep persevering" with their approach despite another disappointing result.
Thursday's 4-0 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen was their fifth loss in eight games.
Postecoglou's side have lost both of their Europa League group matches, conceding eight goals, while they lie sixth in the Scottish Premiership.
"It shouldn't have been a 4-0 game," the Celtic boss told BT Sport.
"We've got to have a stronger mentality towards the end of the game. Losing a fourth goal was completely unnecessary.
"We've got to keep persevering. We've had a number of injuries, we've had to rebuild the squad, it's not surprising it's taking time. But, within all that, it should be better."
Celtic well beaten by Leverkusen
Celtic 0-4 Bayer Leverkusen
Celtic are bottom of Group G after they were thrashed at home by a ruthless Bayer Leverkusen side.
Goals from Piero Hincapie and wonderkid Florian Wirtz put Leverkusen in control at half-time.
Lucas Hilario's penalty after the break and Amine Adli's stoppage-time strike wrapped up the win.
Get Involved - half term report
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)
Can you believe we're into October already?
It only feels like yesterday we were on the cusp of a Euros final involving England!
We're still a few weeks from school half-term, but for the sake of this Get Involved, we want you to give your club a grade for their start to the season...
Flying high or struggling for form? Give your side an A, B, C or D based on their 2021-22 so far.
Get in touch by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by text to 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply).
'Yet to get going'
Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester City
Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport
Last season's FA Cup winners Leicester are yet to get going this term, winning just two of their opening six Premier League games and finding life difficult in Europe.
A worry for Rodgers will be the lack of a cutting edge in front of goal, firing in 18 shots during the contest, but unable to find the net.
Kelechi Iheanacho was ruled out because of travel document issues and top scorer Jamie Vardy was left on the bench so £22m summer signing Daka led the line.
The Zambian arrived with an eye-catching reputation having scored 27 goals in 28 games last term to lead Red Bull Salzburg to a fourth consecutive Austrian league title.
But he is yet to get off the mark for the Foxes, despite having more efforts at goal (5) than any other player.
'I think we deserved more'
Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester City
Leicester City
Brendan Rodgers delivered the FA Cup last season, but the Foxes have made a disappointing start this time around.
Let's hear from the manager now...
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "It has been a privilege to play here. This is a precious victory for Legia and congratulations to them. We are disappointed because I think we deserved more.
"In the first half we were too passive. In the second it was better, we created more chances. From 60 minutes we started to make chances, we dominated the game, but their goalkeeper played well and we weren't clinical enough. There's still a long way to go."
Foxes caught out in Poland
Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester City
Leicester's winless start to their Europa League campaign continued with a limp defeat at Legia Warsaw, who collected a famous victory in Poland.
Brendan Rodgers' side have started the season inconsistently and now have work to do in Group C following a defeat to go with their 2-2 draw at Napoli in the opening game.
Azerbaijan national Mahir Emreli scored the only goal in the 31st minute, outmuscling Daniel Amartey on the edge of the box before firing in a low finish via the foot of the post.
'There needs to be more done'
Sparta Prague 1-0 Rangers
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said not enough is being done to tackle racism after Glen Kamara was booed by the Sparta Prague fans.
Gerrard, who was not aware of any booing towards Kamara during the game at the Letna Stadion, said bigger punishments have to be handed out.
"There needs to be more done," he said.
"Not just myself, everyone across the world is asking for bigger and more extreme punishments in terms of racism. It needs to be eradicated.
"But until the powers that be do more and treat it more seriously, we're going to be dealing with these questions for a long time."
Kamara booed in Rangers defeat
Sparta Prague 1-0 Rangers
It was a disappointing night in more ways than one for Rangers as they were beaten 1-0 at Sparta Prague.
Glen Kamara, who was racially abused six months ago by Ondrej Kudela of Sparta's rivals Slavia Prague, was booed by the home fans before he was sent off after being shown a second yellow card on 74 minutes.
Sparta already led 1-0 at that point after David Hancko's first-half header.
The match was played in front of 10,000 children after Uefa relented on a stadium closure following racist chanting by Sparta fans towards Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.
The result leaves Rangers bottom of Group A and without a point so far.
Good morning
Welcome to Friday's football live page.
It was mixed night for British clubs in Europe on Thursday, while sadly there were some unsavoury incidents in the stands.
We will bring you all the reaction to those games, plus the build-up to this weekend's Premier League action as eleven managers hold news conferences throughout the day.