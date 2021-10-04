Live

Premier League reaction - Liverpool held by Man City

Mantej Mann

  1. Peerless Salah

    Liverpool 2-2 Man City

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Liverpool have bullied City at Anfield in the past but the tables were turned here in the first half, the champions dominating possession and pinning the hosts back in a manner rarely seen under Klopp in recent seasons.

    Klopp's side needed a spark to return to at least something like their normal selves and it was talisman Salah who provided it with a virtuoso second-half performance.

    The Egyptian first of all showed his class to set up Mane for a goal that was against the overall run of play but was the result of Liverpool increasing the pace at the start of the second half. Salah's run and pass was sheer perfection and his attacking partner gratefully accepted the invitation to finish in style.

    And after the excellent Foden drew City level, Salah scored a goal that will live long in the memory as he twisted and turned in between a host of City defenders before lashing an unstoppable finish past Ederson.

    It was a goal worthy of winning any match, but in reality Liverpool could not complain at only getting a point as they struggled to exert their authority.

    Salah's masterclass, however, showed once again that he truly belongs among the game's elite.

    Salah
  2. Liverpool held by City

    Liverpool 2-2 Man City

    There's only one place to start...

    Kevin de Bruyne's deflected late equaliser gave Manchester City a fully deserved point after a moment of genius by Mohamed Salah looked to have earned Liverpool victory in an Anfield thriller.

    Liverpool led when Sadio Mane was the beneficiary of more Salah brilliance to apply a clinical finish to put Liverpool ahead after 59 minutes.

    Their lead lasted just 10 minutes until Phil Foden, who tormented the struggling James Milner throughout, took a pass from Gabriel Jesus and fired a low, angled finish across Alisson at the Kop end.

    Anfield exploded in joy after 76 minutes when Salah slalomed his way beyond a succession of City defenders to power home a stunning finish.

    But City secured a point it when De Bruyne's shot took a deflection off Joel Matip to beat Alisson with nine minutes left.

    Salah
  3. 'Spitting row mars Anfield showdown'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  4. 'Spit and stardust'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  5. 'Goal for the ages'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  6. 'Man Spitty'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
  7. Paper talk

    Monday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  8. Good morning

    It was billed as a clash of the titans - and it certainly lived up to the billing!

    Stay tuned as we review a thriller on Merseyside, plus we'll bring you reaction to the rest of Sunday's top flight action...

