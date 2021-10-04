Premier League reaction - Liverpool held by Man City

Liverpool have bullied City at Anfield in the past but the tables were turned here in the first half, the champions dominating possession and pinning the hosts back in a manner rarely seen under Klopp in recent seasons.

Klopp's side needed a spark to return to at least something like their normal selves and it was talisman Salah who provided it with a virtuoso second-half performance.

The Egyptian first of all showed his class to set up Mane for a goal that was against the overall run of play but was the result of Liverpool increasing the pace at the start of the second half. Salah's run and pass was sheer perfection and his attacking partner gratefully accepted the invitation to finish in style.

And after the excellent Foden drew City level, Salah scored a goal that will live long in the memory as he twisted and turned in between a host of City defenders before lashing an unstoppable finish past Ederson.

It was a goal worthy of winning any match, but in reality Liverpool could not complain at only getting a point as they struggled to exert their authority.

Salah's masterclass, however, showed once again that he truly belongs among the game's elite.