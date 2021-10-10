Watch: SWPL - Hearts v Glasgow City

Glasgow City finally make their pressure tell and it's great work from Lauren Davidson who finds Hayley Lauder unmarked in the box.
The Scotland international makes no mistake with her finish low into the far corner.
Post update
Hearts 0-1 Glasgow City
Glasgow City are putting on a fair amount of pressure but Hearts are holding their own defensively.
The home side are still finding it difficult to keep possession and move the ball up the park but you can see a clear improvement in their shape and discipline compared to last season.
Thistle turnaround
Partick Thistle 3-2 Hibernian
An incredible ten minute period has seen four goals at Petershill Park.
Hibs were ahead at half-time through Siobhan Hunter but Partick Thistle have turned things around through a Rebecca McFowan wonder-goal in between an Amy Bulloch double.
Collette Cavanagh has pulled one back for Hibs as they enter the final 20 minutes.
CLOSE!
Hearts 0-1 Glasgow City
All the best play from Glasgow City is down this right-hand side and Tyler Dodds.
She again crosses into Aoife Colvill who tries a first-time half-volley and is unlucky to see it go just wide of the post.
Post update
Hearts 0-1 Glasgow City
With their relative struggles in open play, City now threaten from a set piece as Jenna Clark meets a corner from eight yards out.
The central defender doesn't get enough power on it and it's an easy take for Charlotte Parker-Smith.
Post update
Hearts 0-1 Glasgow City
Despite that goal Glasgow City are still finding it a tough task to create meaningful openings in this Hearts back line.
Interim Glasgow City Head Coach Grant Scott doesn't seem pleased as he shouts to his players 'it's not been good enough yet'.
GOAL Hearts 0-1 Glasgow City
Aoife Colvill
Tyler Dodds bursts down the right-hand side and shrugs off the challenge of Tegan Browning before squaring it to Aoife Colvill.
Her first shot is saved brilliantly by Charlotte Parker-Smith but Colvill is first to react to tap into an empty net.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Glasgow City
A great bit of build-up play from Glasgow City sees the ball come out to Tyler Dodds who crosses into the path of Aoife Colvill but her shot doesn't have the power required to beat Charlotte Parker-Smith.
Apart from that Hearts have done well to keep the City attack at bay so far.
KICK-OFF
Hearts 0-0 Glasgow City
We're under way in the capital.
Watch live at the top of this page.
Elsewhere in the league
There were two earlier kick-offs today that have just reached half-time:
Partick Thistle 0-1 Hibernian
Spartans 0-0 Motherwell
We'll keep you up-to-date with any major moments in the second half from these games here.
Last time out
Hearts v Glasgow City (14:00)
Hearts got their first win of the season as they pulled off a stunning comeback to beat Aberdeen 3-2 in the granite city.
Glasgow City meanwhile, continued their charge towards a 15th consecutive league title beating Spartans 9-0.
LINE-UPS from the Oriam
Hearts v Glasgow City (14:00)
Post update
Hearts v Glasgow City (14:00)
Welcome back for another instalment of live SWPL1 action.
We're in Edinburgh as seventh place Hearts welcome current table toppers Glasgow City.
You can watch the whole exchange live at the top of this page.