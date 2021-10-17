Watch: SWPL - Celtic v Spartans

Fran Alonso's side can extend their unbeaten league run to 20 today if they avoid defeat but will also be eyeing to go top of the league, even if it's temporarily, before Glasgow City and Rangers play later.

Spartans meanwhile have endured a somewhat tougher time of late. Debbi McCulloch's usually resolute side succumbed to a 9-0 defeat at the hands of Glasgow City but managed to recover last weekend to at least earn themselves a point against Motherwell.

It looks a tall order for Spartans to stop the Celtic charge but stranger things have happened.