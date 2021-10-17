Watch: SWPL - Celtic v Spartans

Fran Alonso's side can extend their unbeaten league run to 20 today if they avoid defeat but will also be eyeing to go top of the league, even if it's temporarily, before Glasgow City and Rangers play later.
Spartans meanwhile have endured a somewhat tougher time of late. Debbi McCulloch's usually resolute side succumbed to a 9-0 defeat at the hands of Glasgow City but managed to recover last weekend to at least earn themselves a point against Motherwell.
It looks a tall order for Spartans to stop the Celtic charge but stranger things have happened.
SWPL1 round seven
We've got another full card of SWPL1 action for you today, with two games available to watch live.
First up, Celtic welcome Spartans to the Penny Cars Stadium at 13:00 (GMT) before the big one, as Glasgow City take on Rangers at 16:10 on BBC Alba.
We'll also keep you up to date with any of the major events in the other games today and there's a lot to look forward to...
KICK-OFF
Celtic 0-0 Spartans
We're under way in Airdrie.
Remember you can watch the game live at the top of this page.
LINE-UPS from Penny Cars Stadium
Celtic go for 20 unbeaten
Celtic v Spartans (13:00)
