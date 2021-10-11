Mbappe helps France beat Spain in Nations League final - reaction

Captain Messi opened the scoring for his side with a floated cross that somehow evaded the goalkeeper.
Rodrigo de Paul doubled Argentina's lead before half-time, with Lautaro Martinez adding a third after the break.
"We played a great game. Everything worked out perfectly," said Messi.
South America's World Cup qualifiers
Time to head over to South America briefly and see how some of their nations got on.
World Cup 2022 Qatar: Which European countries can qualify this week?
Which of the home nations could qualify this week?
A defeat by Switzerland on Saturday left Northern Ireland's hopes in tatters.
They visit Bulgaria on Tuesday (19:45 BST), knowing defeat could make it impossible to reach the World Cup.
Scotland can book a play-off place if they win two of their final three games. They could even do so on Tuesday if they win and Austria and Israel (at home to Moldova) both lose.
If Wales do not beat Estonia in Tallinn at 19:45 BST on Monday, then Roberto Martinez's side will be going to Qatar.
Wales would need to win their last three games - and hope Belgium lost both of theirs - to finish top. A point or more in Estonia would take them into the play-off place going into the final two rounds of games next month.
Robert Page's side have a good chance of qualifying for the play-offs through last year's Nations League groups even if they do not finish in the top two.
England host Hungary on Tuesday (19:45 BST), but cannot move far enough clear of Albania or Poland because they play each other.
Gareth Southgate's side just need two wins from their final three games to be sure.
Gareth Southgate's side dropped their first points in qualifying when they drew in Poland in their last game but there was no threat of anything other than a very comfortable win against the country ranked 156th in the Fifa rankings.
England rested big guns such as captain Harry Kane but, with Phil Foden outstanding, they had far too much for Andorra and quickly established their superiority.
Foden played in Jadon Sancho to set up Ben Chilwell for his first England goal after 17 minutes, then the Manchester City youngster delivered the perfect pass for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka to add a second five minutes before the break.
Tammy Abraham was desperate to get on the scoresheet after his good form with Roma won him a recall, then a start with Kane on the bench and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured, and he was on the mark when he stole on to Sancho's cross to score on the hour.
Brereton on target for Chile
Chile 2-0 Paraguay
Chile won for the first time in eight qualifying matches to keep their slender hopes of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar alive.
Goals from Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton and Mauricio Isla moved the Chileans on to 11 points, just five behind fifth-placed Colombia.
Both sides finished the game with 10 men as Charles Aranguiz was sent off for the home side and Paraguay's Omar Alderete seeing red late on
Blackburn reached an agreement with the Chilean FA to make Brereton available for two of their three October international matches.
Messi makes history in Argentina win
Argentina 3-0 Uruguay
Lionel Messi became the first South American to score 80 international goals as his Argentina side beat Uruguay 3-0 in World Cup qualifying.
Abraham scores on England return
Andorra 0-5 England
England took another step towards confirming qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a predictably easy victory in Andorra.
Wales frustrated in Prague
Czech Republic 2-2 Wales
Wales' enterprising display was not enough for victory against the Czech Republic as the two sides produced a thrilling 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in Prague.
Captain Aaron Ramsey's composed finish in an otherwise frenetic first half gave Wales a lead which lasted less than two minutes as Jakub Pesek scored on the rebound.
The Czech Republic were gifted a bizarre second goal early in the second half as Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward failed to control a Ramsey backpass and allowed it to roll into the net.
Wales responded in style as Daniel James equalised with an assured finish which sparked a period of intense Welsh pressure.
Lewis red enrages Northern Ireland
Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland had Jamal Lewis sent off for time-wasting in the first half as a dramatic 2-0 defeat by Switzerland all but ended their World Cup qualification hopes.
The Newcastle United defender was shown a second yellow card in the 37th minute for taking too long over a throw-in.
Steven Zuber and Christian Fassnacht scored in stoppage time of each half for the hosts.
The second-placed Swiss are now six points ahead of NI in Group C.
Robinson at the double
Azerbaijan 0-3 Republic of Ireland
Callum Robinson's two goals helped earn a first competitive win for Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny as they beat Azerbaijan 3-0 in Baku.
After 12 winless competitive games under Kenny, the Republic's World Cup hopes were long over, but this result will ease pressure on him.
West Brom's Robinson netted his goals in the first half with sub Chiedozie Ogbene adding a late third.
Robinson revealed in midweek that he had not received a Covid-19 vaccine.
'Bedlam' at Hampden on Saturday
Scotland 3-2 Israel
Scott McTominay sparked bedlam at Hampden as his stoppage-time winner against Israel kept Scotland on course for the World Cup qualifying play-offs.
The Manchester United midfielder bundled in his first Scotland goal after Eran Zahavi's brilliant free-kick and a Munas Dabbur finish twice had the visitors ahead in a thrilling contest.
John McGinn briefly levelled with a superb strike before Lyndon Dykes - having had a weak penalty saved - volleyed an equaliser belatedly awarded after a VAR check after the break.
Scotland's concerted pressure looked set to fall short until McTominay pounced to leave his side two wins from a play-off spot, with trips to the Faroes Islands and Moldova up next.
Wales will get on the front foot against Estonia
Estonia v Wales (19:45 BST)
Wales have vowed to go all-out in attack in Monday's World Cup qualifier away against Estonia to avoid a repeat of last month's goalless draw.
With automatic qualification all but impossible, the play-offs are Wales' only realistic hope of making it to Qatar next year.
Wales are third in Group E, trailing second-placed Czech Republic on goal difference, but with a game in hand.
"We need to go for it from the first minute," said manager Robert Page.
Italy beat Belgium to claim third
Italy 2-1 Belgium
Italy might have lost to Spain in the Nations League semi-final to end their 37-game unbeaten run but they returned back to winning ways against Belgium in the third place play-off.
Nicolo Barella opened the scoring with a crisp volley a minute after the interval in Turin before Domenico Berardi scored from the penalty spot.
Belgium hit the woodwork three times before pulling one back through Charles de Ketelaere late on.
They pressed for an equaliser but the Italians held on to claim third.
Griezmann's reaction
Spain 1-2 France
'Champions'
Spain 1-2 France
It has been an impressive return to the international stage for Karim Benzema after six years away. He scored a stunning equaliser last night.
'Allez les Bleus'
Spain 1-2 France
The winning goalscorer certainly wasn't worried about whether it should have counted.
'The taste of victory'
Spain 1-2 France
Paul Pogba was certainly in the mood to celebrate at the San Siro. It was a huge win for Les Bleus after the disappointment of Euro 2020 this summer...
Second comeback in a row for France
Spain 1-2 France
France become the first team to win the World Cup, Euros and Nations League...
European champions Portugal won the first Nations League in 2019.
It was France's second comeback in a row after coming from behind to beat Belgium in the semi-final.
The Belgians faced Italy in the third place play-off, more on that coming up.
Worrying for Man Utd?
Spain 1-2 France
France's win came at a cost...Manchester United defender Raphael Varane came off injured in France's Nations League final against Spain.
The 28-year-old went down holding his leg and was replaced by Dayot Upamecano in the 43rd minute.
Varane has started six of United's games this season and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already missing defender Harry Maguire with a calf problem.
United are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Leicester City in the Premier League.
France lift Nations League in contentious circumstances
Spain 1-2 France
Kylian Mbappe fired a contentious winner as France came from behind to beat Spain and become the second team to win the Nations League.
Mbappe was adjudged to be onside when he slid the ball under Unai Simon after Karim Benzema's stunning equaliser at Milan's San Siro.
Spain had taken the lead through Mikel Oyarzabal, who shrugged off defender Dayot Upamecano to beat Hugo Lloris.
Lloris produced two late saves to ensure victory for the world champions.
Good morning
A brand new week! There may have been no Premier League action, but plenty for us to mull over.
France won the second UEFA Nations League crown against Spain on Monday, while Arsenal maintained their great start to the WSL season with a comprehensive win over Everton.
We'll also be looking ahead to a packed week of World Cup qualifiers.