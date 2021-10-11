Mbappe helps France beat Spain in Nations League final - reaction

Which of the home nations could qualify this week?

A defeat by Switzerland on Saturday left Northern Ireland's hopes in tatters.

They visit Bulgaria on Tuesday (19:45 BST), knowing defeat could make it impossible to reach the World Cup.

Scotland can book a play-off place if they win two of their final three games. They could even do so on Tuesday if they win and Austria and Israel (at home to Moldova) both lose.

If Wales do not beat Estonia in Tallinn at 19:45 BST on Monday, then Roberto Martinez's side will be going to Qatar.

Wales would need to win their last three games - and hope Belgium lost both of theirs - to finish top. A point or more in Estonia would take them into the play-off place going into the final two rounds of games next month.

Robert Page's side have a good chance of qualifying for the play-offs through last year's Nations League groups even if they do not finish in the top two.

England host Hungary on Tuesday (19:45 BST), but cannot move far enough clear of Albania or Poland because they play each other.

Gareth Southgate's side just need two wins from their final three games to be sure.