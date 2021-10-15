Return of the Premier League - build-up & news conferences

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says neighbours Wolves have not won the points they have "deserved" so far this season.

"I think if you look at the start of the season, their performances didn't get the points they deserved," said Smith.

"They have good players, a good coach and a really good system in the way they play.

"They are very well organised, and Raul Jimenez has got his first goal which will give him a lift. We’re coming up against a team on the back of two wins and will be full of confidence."

Asked if he expects a rousing atmosphere at Villa Park, Smith said: "It always is. We have 18k waiting on the list for season tickets which shows the potential of this club.

"It's not the biggest local derby but it's a local game, and one we are looking forward to with Wolves being the only other Premier League West Midlands team."