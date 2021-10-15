Return of the Premier League - build-up & news conferences

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says neighbours Wolves have not won the points they have "deserved" so far this season. "I think if you look at the start of the\nseason, their performances didn't get the points they deserved," said Smith. "They have good\nplayers, a good coach and a really good system in the way they play. "They are very well organised, and Raul Jimenez has got\nhis first goal which will give him a lift. We’re coming up against a team on the\nback of two wins and will be full of confidence." Asked if he expects a rousing atmosphere at Villa Park, Smith said: "It always is. We have 18k waiting on\nthe list for season tickets which shows the potential of this club. "It's not the\nbiggest local derby but it's a local game, and one we are looking forward to with Wolves being the only other Premier League West Midlands\nteam."
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says he will assess his side's returning international players ahead of the derby with Wolves.
"In terms of the internationals, I expect all of them to be back," said Smith.
"We will assess if they are available to play or be involved.
"We’ve had players all over the world we want and expect them back. Douglas Luiz and Emiliano Martinez will be involved. They are big players for us.
"Leon Bailey hasn't ticked all the boxes for the medical department.
"He should be back after the Wolves game, which comes too soon."
As the papers have done, let's start with the big overnight story...
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he would be open to playing abroad if he does not get more game time at Etihad Stadium.
The England international, whose contract runs out in 2023, said he had dreamed "from a young age" of playing abroad.
"If there was the opportunity to go somewhere else, I would be open to it," Sterling, 26, said.
"At this moment in time, football is the most important thing to me.
"I have always had something that maybe one day I would love to play abroad and see how I meet that challenge."
Read more here.
Good morning
The Premier League is back!
We had a brief pause as international football took precedence over the last few days, but the top flight returns this weekend.
Excited? We are too.
Stay tuned for updates from across the division...