Champions League reaction as Man City & Liverpool both win

It turned out to be a thriller in Madrid as Liverpool came out 3-2 winners against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.
In a frantic, fantastic match in the Spanish capital between sides that were dazzling in attack but vulnerable at the back, the Reds saw an early two-goal lead wiped out by Antoine Griezmann's double.
The France forward was then shown a straight red card early in the second half, allowing the visitors to reassert their authority and snatch a big win through Mohamed Salah's well-taken penalty, awarded for a clumsy barge on Diogo Jota by Mario Hermoso.
Jota almost turned villain, though, as his challenge on Jose Maria Gimenez resulted in a penalty being awarded - only for the referee to change his mind after being encouraged by VAR to view the incident on the pitchside monitor.
Earlier, Salah had given the Reds the lead when his low finish at the end of a weaving run found the net off the toe of James Milner before Naby Keita's brilliant volley doubled the visitors' advantage.
Griezmann's neat close-range finish then superb turn and shot across Alisson restored parity, all before the break.
But the last word went to Salah.
Hendry the fans' favourite
Club Bruges 1-5 Man City
Just a quick nod to Scotland now...
Jack Hendry may have been a part of a Club Bruges defence that leaked five goals, but the Scottish international won acclaim from the BBC Sport audience.
An average score of 8.77 saw him beat Phil Foden, who scored 7.87.
'You cannot cook a good dish if you don't spend time in the kitchen'
Club Bruges 1-5 Man City
Judging by his latest comments, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola must be as good a chef as he is a football manager.
After watching 19-year-old Cole Palmer become the latest City academy graduate to grab the headlines by scoring his first Champions League goal against Club Bruges on Tuesday, Guardiola compared player development to cooking.
"The people in this world want things immediately, quick, but everything needs time," he said.
"You cannot cook a good dish if you don't spend time in the kitchen. So, take time."
Palmer had only been on the pitch for two minutes when he produced a brilliant finish for City's fourth in their 5-1 win in Belgium.
After losing 2-0 at PSG on 28 September, Guardiola had shown his determination to get back to winning ways quickly in the Champions League by naming a strong XI for the trip to Belgium.
The one thing that did raise an eyebrow, however, was the decision to play Foden as a false nine in what was his first start in the competition this season.
Guardiola had previously said that finding a position for Foden would never be a problem because he could effectively play anywhere and once again the England international repaid his manager's huge faith in him to deliver in any role.
His runs and link-up play were excellent throughout and it was of little surprise that he played a key role in the opener.
It is hard for words to do Foden's assist justice as, from just inside the Club Bruges' half, he spotted Cancelo's run and played an inch-perfect ball for his team-mate to run onto, control superbly and then finish.
Foden flourishing under Guardiola after progressing from the academy will no doubt delight City fans and Palmer suggested he, too, could be on course to follow in Foden's footsteps.
His first goal in Europe showed composure beyond his years as he became only the third teenager to score in the Champions League for Manchester City, after Foden and Kelechi Iheanacho.
City win at a canter in Belgium
Club Bruges 1-5 Man City
So let's begin with the early kick off in Belgium...
Riyad Mahrez scored twice and Cole Palmer got his first Champions League goal for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side put in a superb performance to sweep aside Belgian side Club Bruges.
The visitors were slick and confident from start to finish as they moved to within one point of Group A leaders Paris St-Germain with their second win in the competition.
Full-backs Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker also got in on the act as City won at a canter.
Read more here.
'That man Mo again'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Superb Salah's double delight'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Cloud 9'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'You can see the progress'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
'Salah on cloud nine'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
Paper talk
Wednesday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
There were goal galore in the Champions League last night...
Manchester City cruised to victory in Belgium, while Liverpool edged a thriller in Spain.
Stay tuned for reaction to all the big talking points...