European reaction and build-up to Premier League games
'Teams will be fearing us' - West Ham close on Europa League knockout stage after win against Genk
Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Elsewhere in Europe...
Bodo/Glimt 6-1 Roma
Under-strength Spurs lose in Netherlands
Vitesse Arnhem 1-0 Tottenham
Tottenham paid the price for leaving their star players at home as Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem earned a deserved win in the Europa Conference League.
Vitesse left-sided midfielder Maximilian Wittek crisply converted a volley from the edge of the area, dealing a blow to the visitors' hopes of progressing comfortably from Group G.
With key players including Harry Kane and Son Heung-min rested, Spurs fielded a different starting XI to the one who beat Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday and they lacked rhythm in a poor performance.
The Dutch side, who finished fourth in the Eredivisie last season, created the better opportunities and delighted a sell-out crowd when Wittek finally made their dominance count.
Spurs hit the bar through Bryan Gil moments after half-time but they rarely threatened afterwards and finished the match having managed just one shot on target.
The defeat means Nuno Espirito Santo's side are third at the halfway stage of Group G, having drawn with French side Rennes and thrashed Slovenian minnows Mura in their opening two games.
Hammers maintain 100% record
West Ham 3-0 Genk
West Ham took a significant stride towards the Europa League knockout stage with victory over Genk.
David Moyes' side maintained their 100% record after three games and comfortably sit top of Group H, six points clear of second-placed Dinamo Zagreb, who were beaten 2-1 at Rapid Vienna.
The Hammers had the majority of the possession but barely threatened in the first half until Craig Dawson looped home a header from Aaron Cresswell's cross on the stroke of half-time.
They took total control with two goals in the space of two minutes just before the hour mark.
Issa Diop headed in via the crossbar from another fine Cresswell delivery, while Jarrod Bowen cut in from the right and fired in shortly after, though goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt will be disappointed at not keeping the low drive out.
Rangers earn first group win
Rangers 2-0 Brondby
Rangers produced one of their most complete performances of the season by easing Brondby aside at Ibrox to revive their Europa League knockout hopes.
Leon Balogun's header and a Kemar Roofe tap-in - from a parried Alfredo Morelos header - gave Gerrard's side their first points at the third attempt to lift them off the bottom of Group A.
Morelos, seeking his 100th Rangers goal, and substitute Scott Arfield both hit woodwork as the hosts were denied more goals to cement their superiority.
Lyon's comeback win at Sparta Prague leaves Rangers a point behind the Czechs and six adrift of the French at the halfway stage of the group. And a trip to Denmark next will hold no fears for the Scottish champions after Brondby offered feeble opposition in Glasgow.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, as we look at all the reaction to Thursday's European games and bring you the latest from Friday's Premier League news conferences.