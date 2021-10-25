Jamie Mulgrew
Irish Premiership latest: Larne 0-0 Linfield

All times stated are UK

  1. HALF-TIME

    Larne 0-0 Linfield

    That was a tight first half with very little between the sides and even less to report in terms of goalmouth action.

  2. Balmer heads wide

    Larne 0-0 Linfield

    A Ben Doherty free-kick from the right finds centre-half Kofi Balmer at the back post but his downward header goes wide of post.

    Eight minutes until the break and there is still very little between the sides.

  3. Post update

    Larne 0-0 Linfield

    Still scoreless at Inver Park in a match of very few chances in the opening 25 minutes.

    Larne have had more possession but a Lee Lynch half-volley that went well wide is the closest they have come.

    Very little attacking threat from Linfield so far.

