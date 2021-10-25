Live

Premier League reaction & analysis after Liverpool thrash Man Utd

preview
2,084
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. The back pages

    Monday's back pages

    First up, let's take a look at how the morning papers have reacted...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning

    Another week begins!

    But wow, what a weekend of Premier League action; so many big stories. There is only one place to start this morning and that is Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly has some tough questions to answer after Liverpool ran out 5-0 winners yesterday. We'll have all the reaction to that plus wins for Leicester at Brentford, and West Ham in the London derby at home to Tottenham..

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top