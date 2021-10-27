Carabao Cup reaction as Arsenal, Chelsea & Sunderland advance

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Eddie Nketiah has a future at the club after he scored to help the Gunners see off Leeds United and reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Substitute Calum Chambers' header crept over the line seconds of coming off the bench, before former Leeds loanee Nketiah pounced to wrap up the tie.
The forward cleverly flicked the ball over a stranded Illan Meslier and just did enough to nudge it over the line before the visiting keeper could recover.
"I have full belief that he is going to be a top, top player and hopefully at Arsenal," said Arteta, who has helped develop a number of young Arsenal players, including Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka."
'An absolutely brilliant cup tie'
Chelsea 1-1 Southampton (4-3 pens)
Glenn Murray
Former Brighton striker on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It was an absolutely brilliant cup tie to sit down and watch and it was an excellent penalty in the end.
"Reece James was calmness personified."
Head this way to see how the shootouts unfolded as they happened.
Sunderland upset QPR
QPR 0-0 Sunderland (1-3 pens)
League One Sunderland beat Championship side QPR on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
The Black Cats scored their three penalties, with Charlie Austin, Ilias Chair and Yoann Barbet missing for QPR.
QPR thought they had won it during normal time but Austin's header from Albert Adomah's deflected shot was controversially ruled out for offside.
Aiden McGeady went close late in injury time but he was denied by a good Seny Dieng save as it went to spot-kicks.
Read the full report here.
Arteta praises goalscorer Nketiah
Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
Head this way for the report.
Chelsea through on penalties
Chelsea 1-1 Southampton (4-3 pens)
Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup as they beat Premier League rivals Southampton on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
Reece James scored the decisive spot-kick for the league leaders after Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone failed to hit the target with their efforts for the Saints.
Both sides rung the changes for the tie, with Chelsea bringing in six different players from the 7-0 Premier League win against Norwich at the weekend while nine players came in for the visitors.
Read the full report here.
A quick recap...
First off, let's look at how Chelsea, Arsenal and Sunderland progressed to the quarter-finals.
Yesterday's live analysis page ended with us predicting 'late drama' in last night's League Cup matches - and they didn't disappoint...
The fourth round got off to a thrilling start last night with penalty shootout wins for Chelsea and Sunderland and a 2-0 win for Arsenal over Leeds.
We'll have reaction and analysis to those games and we'll get you involved in the discussion via texts and tweets, too.