Barcelona sack Koeman & Carabao Cup reaction

Is Ronaldo helping or hindering Man Utd?

Steve Sutcliffe and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)

    A bit like the talk Manchester United earlier in the week there seems to be a limited pool of managers around that a club like Barcelona would be interested in employing.

    But if you were Joan Laporta, would you take a punt on a club legend or opt for a more experienced figure in this situation?

    Bit of chat on the sorts of players that Barcelona might like if Xavi were to take the helm - with Raheem Sterling and Jules Kounde getting a mention.

    But wouldn't they cost money? And aren't the club beset by huge financial problems?

  4. Who next for Barcelona?

    So who will the Barcelona president Joan Laporta turn to now?

    Club legend Xavi, the former Barca midfielder who is now manager of Qatari side Al Sadd, is one of the favourites to replace Ronald Koeman.

    But the likes of Belgium manager Roberto Martinez and former Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo are also names that have been linked to the Nou Camp.

  5. Time to 'say goodbye' for Koeman

    Koeman heads down the tunnel
    I'm going to go all Luke Shaw (after Sunday) and say 'it'd been coming' but Ronald Koeman's tenure as Barcelona boss felt like it had been on borrowed time for a while.

    Barca have picked up just 15 points from 10 games in La Liga and have already lost twice in the group stage of this season's Champions League.

    They are ninth in the table, six points adrift of the joint leaders after losing at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

    The loss was Barca's third in their last four games and it followed defeat inSunday's Clasico to Real Madrid.

    In a statement, the Spanish club said: "The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him [Koeman] of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

    "Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday."

  6. Good morning

    Ronald Koeman
    Plenty to get through today not least the news and reaction from Ronald Koeman's departure from Barcelona.

