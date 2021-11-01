Chelsea lead & Nuno on brink? - Premier League reaction

"That's the reality," Nuno said, when asked about the jeers from the stands.
"When a team doesn't perform well, the first people who are not happy are the fans. At the same time we ask them to try and keep supporting us because that's the only way to make things better.
"I believe we can do better because I trust these players. I will support them and stick with them to the end."
Get Involved - What next for Spurs and Nuno?
Unfortunately for Nuno, he was out of his depth from the beginning. Spurs need a rebuild and it should've started when Poch asked for one. I just hope the next manager gets us playing some decent football, haven't seen it for a few years now. from Daz
Unfortunately for Nuno, he was out of his depth from the beginning. Spurs need a rebuild and it should've started when Poch asked for one. I just hope the next manager gets us playing some decent football, haven't seen it for a few years now.
'Pressure mounts on Nuno'
Monday's back pages
'Nuno's facing axe by Spurs'
Monday's back pages
'Spurs punchless, lifeless and lacking in creation'
This was a desperate 90 minutes for Tottenham and enough to push the home fans over the edge, as they turned on manager Nuno Espirito Santo and chairman Daniel Levy in an atmosphere of naked hostility.
The Spurs motto is “To Dare Is To Do”. But there is no “dare” and very little “do” in Nuno’s style, which seems to involve building a defensive base and keeping the opposition at bay, then hoping to strike on the counter-attack.
This is all very well if you can mount danger, but Spurs are punchless, lifeless and lacking in creation. They were perfect fodder for Manchester United, a team needing help any way they can get it.
Harry Kane looks miles off the pace and it was left to Son Heung-min to try to find inspiration - but he was fighting alone here and could not make an impact.
At the moment, Spurs are a dull side and it was little surprise this performance met with such disapproval from their own support.
Nuno Espirito Santo's future features heavily on many of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Get Involved
There were rather uncomfortable scenes for Nuno as the home fans turned on their manager when he replaced Lucas Moura with Steven Bergwijn in the second half.
So, will the Tottenham boss survive after Saturday's defeat?
Spurs fans - is there any way back for Nuno or do you want to see a change as soon as possible? If so, who would you see as the perfect replacement?
Get in touch via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
'Awful Spurs perfect for United'
Tottenham 0-3 Man Utd
Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, of course, were under plenty of pressure themselves after a nightmare 5-0 defeat by bitter rivals Liverpool.
In the Match of the Day studio, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright discussed how an "awful" Tottenham performance allowed the visitors to bounce back.
Nuno under pressure
Tottenham 0-3 Man Utd
There's only one place to start though, with the news last night that Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo's future is in doubt after just 17 games in charge.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici held talks about Nuno's future following the 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday evening, which means they have now lost five of their last seven Premier League matches.
Appointed on a two-year deal in June, former Wolves boss Nuno saw his side fail to register a shot on target in their latest loss which leaves them eighth in the Premier League.
Chelsea win as Liverpool and City drop points
Here's a reminder of what happened on Saturday and Sunday, with Wolves against Everton to come tonight:
Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal
Burnley 3-1 Brentford
Liverpool 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 0-3 Chelsea
Watford 0-1 Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Manchester United
Norwich City 1-2 Leeds United
Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham United
Good morning
Hello everyone. We've reached November and with 10 matches played the Premier League table is really beginning to take shape.
Chelsea were the big winners as the top three sides all played at 3pm UK time on a Saturday afternoon for the first time since September 2017, while Tottenham's defeat by Manchester United has left manager Nuno Espirito Santo's future in doubt.
Lot's to discuss, then, after another action-packed weekend - along with some Champions League press conferences to come this afternoon...
- Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal
- Burnley 3-1 Brentford
- Liverpool 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United 0-3 Chelsea
- Watford 0-1 Southampton
- Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Manchester United
- Norwich City 1-2 Leeds United
- Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham United
'I trust these players'
Tottenham 0-3 Man Utd
