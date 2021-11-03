Ronaldo and Solskjaer
Ronaldo rescues United & Chelsea beat Malmo, plus latest on Newcastle's managerial search

Harry Poole

All times stated are UK

  1. Ronaldo rescues United... again

    Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd

    There's only one place to start.

    Cristiano Ronaldo once again rescued Manchester United with a sensational late goal to earn his side a crucial draw against Atalanta that keeps them top of Champions League Group F.

    The 36-year-old had drawn his side level in first-half added time following a delightful Bruno Fernandes back-heel, and he volleyed in from outside the box in added time for his second of the night to earn United a point in Bergamo.

    Josip Ilicic opened the scoring with a low effort that squeezed under David de Gea and Atalanta thought Duvan Zapata's 56th-minute effort had won it.

    At 2-1 down, United were sitting third in the group and facing the prospect of going out if they lost to Villarreal in their next fixture, but after Ronaldo's intervention a win would now see them through with one game to spare.

    Cristiano Ronaldo
  2. Champions League reaction plus the latest on Newcastle

    Good morning everyone!

    Another late Cristiano Ronaldo goal in the Champions League rescued Manchester United last night, but there was no such drama for Chelsea as the reigning European champions closed in on the last 16.

    Meanwhile, it appears Villarreal boss Unai Emery will not be on his way to Newcastle.

    All that plus much, much more to come today. Let's get stuck in.

    Solskjaer and Ronaldo
