Ronaldo rescues United & Chelsea beat Malmo, plus latest on Newcastle's managerial search

Cristiano Ronaldo once again rescued Manchester United with a sensational late goal to earn his side a crucial draw against Atalanta that keeps them top of Champions League Group F.
The 36-year-old had drawn his side level in first-half added time following a delightful Bruno Fernandes back-heel, and he volleyed in from outside the box in added time for his second of the night to earn United a point in Bergamo.
Josip Ilicic opened the scoring with a low effort that squeezed under David de Gea and Atalanta thought Duvan Zapata's 56th-minute effort had won it.
At 2-1 down, United were sitting third in the group and facing the prospect of going out if they lost to Villarreal in their next fixture, but after Ronaldo's intervention a win would now see them through with one game to spare.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Champions League reaction plus the latest on Newcastle
Good morning everyone!
Another late Cristiano Ronaldo goal in the Champions League rescued Manchester United last night, but there was no such drama for Chelsea as the reigning European champions closed in on the last 16.
Meanwhile, it appears Villarreal boss Unai Emery will not be on his way to Newcastle.
All that plus much, much more to come today. Let's get stuck in.
Live Reporting
Harry Poole
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ronaldo rescues United... again
Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd
There's only one place to start.
Cristiano Ronaldo once again rescued Manchester United with a sensational late goal to earn his side a crucial draw against Atalanta that keeps them top of Champions League Group F.
The 36-year-old had drawn his side level in first-half added time following a delightful Bruno Fernandes back-heel, and he volleyed in from outside the box in added time for his second of the night to earn United a point in Bergamo.
Josip Ilicic opened the scoring with a low effort that squeezed under David de Gea and Atalanta thought Duvan Zapata's 56th-minute effort had won it.
At 2-1 down, United were sitting third in the group and facing the prospect of going out if they lost to Villarreal in their next fixture, but after Ronaldo's intervention a win would now see them through with one game to spare.
Champions League reaction plus the latest on Newcastle
Good morning everyone!
Another late Cristiano Ronaldo goal in the Champions League rescued Manchester United last night, but there was no such drama for Chelsea as the reigning European champions closed in on the last 16.
Meanwhile, it appears Villarreal boss Unai Emery will not be on his way to Newcastle.
All that plus much, much more to come today. Let's get stuck in.