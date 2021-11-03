Ronaldo rescues United & Chelsea beat Malmo, plus latest on Newcastle's managerial search

There's only one place to start.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again rescued Manchester United with a sensational late goal to earn his side a crucial draw against Atalanta that keeps them top of Champions League Group F.

The 36-year-old had drawn his side level in first-half added time following a delightful Bruno Fernandes back-heel, and he volleyed in from outside the box in added time for his second of the night to earn United a point in Bergamo.

Josip Ilicic opened the scoring with a low effort that squeezed under David de Gea and Atalanta thought Duvan Zapata's 56th-minute effort had won it.

At 2-1 down, United were sitting third in the group and facing the prospect of going out if they lost to Villarreal in their next fixture, but after Ronaldo's intervention a win would now see them through with one game to spare.