Rangers & Celtic
Live

Europa League fallout & weekend build-up

preview
103
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Jack Herrall

All times stated are UK

  1. Next up were Celtic

    Celtic strengthened their hopes of reaching the Europa League knockout rounds with a crucial victory against Ferencvaros in Budapest.

    Read our full match report here

    Liel Abada celebrates his goal last night
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Liel Abada celebrates his goal last night
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Rangers were up first

    Substitute Ianis Hagi secured a precious point for Rangers against Brondby to go level with second-placed Sparta Prague in Europa League Group A.

    Read our full match report here

    Ianis Hagi celebrates his goal last night
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Ianis Hagi celebrates his goal last night
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to the place to be for Scottish football fans.

    We will have reaction to last night's European ties featuring Rangers and Celtic, followed by build-up to all of this weekend's action.

    Stick with us!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top