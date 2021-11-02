Conte set for Spurs, reaction to Wolves win & Champions League build-up

'You can’t expect to turn up for 45 minutes and win a game'
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Chris Sutton
Former Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 Live
This is now three defeats on the spin for Benitez. You can’t expect to turn up for 45 minutes and win a game at this level.
Everton have got key players out like Calvert-Lewin and Doucoure. They look short in midfield. They were better in the second half but they've got problems and the Benitez factor is a huge problem for them. A lot of fans didn't want him.
In the first half they came with very little intent. He's got real issues. Under Benitez they're not going to be on the front foot and this is going to grow and grow and grow.
Expectations rise for Wolves, while Everton lack identity
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Molineux
On the day Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked after less than four months at his new club, his successor Bruno Lage had a good night at Molineux.
In the first-half in particular, Wolves passed the ball with intent.
They weren’t scared to go backwards if nothing was on going the other way, but the movement of Hwang Hee-chan and pace of Francisco Trincao provide an excellent foil for Raul Jimenez and seventh might not be an unrealistic expectation this season.
Everton, on the other hand, are searching for an identity.
Redemption last night nearly came in the unlikely form of Fabian Delph, who brought structure to midfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return from injury cannot come quickly enough.
Everton deserved a couple of goals in the second half - Benitez
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Everton were much improved after the break and boss Rafael Benitez says his side "deserved a couple of goals in the second half" following their 2-1 defeat by Wolves.
Lage praises 'very good' Wolves performance
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Wolves manager Bruno Lage praised a "very good" performance as his side move into seventh place and within four points of the top four in the Premier League after the 2-1 victory over Everton.
Wolves beat Everton as fine run continues
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Onto some action now...
Wolves moved up to seventh in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Everton on Monday to make it four wins in five games.
Max Kilman scored his first Wolves goal and Raul Jimenez got his 50th to condemn the Toffees to a third successive defeat.
Wolves dominated the opening period of an entertaining contest and were worthy of a comfortable half-time cushion provided by Kilman's far-post header and a lovely clipped finish by Jimenez.
However, after being booed off at the break, Rafael Benitez's visitors were much improved when they returned.
Alex Iwobi halved the deficit and it took a fabulous save by Wolves keeper Jose Sa to deny substitute Anthony Gordon four minutes from time.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Some record...
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Antonio Conte left Inter Milan in May just weeks after winning Serie A.
He won the Premier League and FA Cup at Chelsea but was sacked in July 2018 after a disappointing second year in charge.
The former midfielder also managed Juventus from 2011-14, winning three Serie A titles, and took charge of the Italian national team from 2014-16.
Conte spoke to Tottenham on a number of occasions in the summer as the club looked for a replacement for Jose Mourinho.
However, no agreement could be reached at that stage and, after a difficult and lengthy search, the club went instead for Nuno Espirito Santo.
'He doesn't care'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Italian football journalist Nima Tavallaey Roodsari said: "The level of concentration and the quality of training will increase under Conte.
"Every single player will get that energy jolt thrust into them - if they follow him, that would only do their careers at Spurs well and Spurs well. And if they don't, he has no problem whoever it is to completely freeze them out, he doesn't care.
"For someone like Harry Kane or Dele Alli, I think that this could actually be good for them because Conte is - despite popular belief - a very good man manager, he is very good at getting players on board with his project.
"One of the biggest misconceptions about Conte is that he plays defensive, boring football - that's just not true.
"Conte's a guy who is defensively solid and sound but his Juventus and Inter sides played some very attractive football. Inter scored over 100 goals two seasons in a row in all competitions under him.
"He's very organised, he's a system manager, he's wants things his way and when it works it is beautiful.
"They mopped the floor with every single team in Serie A by playing a very organised style of play and they scored for fun."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
BreakingTottenham set to appoint Conte
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Antonio Conte is set be confirmed as Tottenham’s new manager
later this morning.
The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan coach had talks
with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici yesterday and
whilst an agreement is yet to be signed, no issues remain, meaning Conte should
be in a position to take training for the first time later today.
In contrast to their prolonged search for Jose Mourinho’s
successor in the summer, Tottenham have moved quickly to secure Conte’s
services following the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months
in charge.
Tottenham accept Conte’s demanding style but Paratici in
particular feels his fellow Italian is exactly what the club need to drive them
forward.
The pair worked together at Juventus and Paratici is
understood to have driven the process to bring Conte to Tottenham after talks
in the summer failed to reach a positive conclusion.
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph ExpressCopyright: Express MetroCopyright: Metro StarCopyright: Star MailCopyright: Mail
'You can’t expect to turn up for 45 minutes and win a game'
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Chris Sutton
Former Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 Live
This is now three defeats on the spin for Benitez. You can’t expect to turn up for 45 minutes and win a game at this level.
Everton have got key players out like Calvert-Lewin and Doucoure. They look short in midfield. They were better in the second half but they've got problems and the Benitez factor is a huge problem for them. A lot of fans didn't want him.
In the first half they came with very little intent. He's got real issues. Under Benitez they're not going to be on the front foot and this is going to grow and grow and grow.
Expectations rise for Wolves, while Everton lack identity
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Molineux
On the day Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked after less than four months at his new club, his successor Bruno Lage had a good night at Molineux.
In the first-half in particular, Wolves passed the ball with intent.
They weren’t scared to go backwards if nothing was on going the other way, but the movement of Hwang Hee-chan and pace of Francisco Trincao provide an excellent foil for Raul Jimenez and seventh might not be an unrealistic expectation this season.
Everton, on the other hand, are searching for an identity.
Redemption last night nearly came in the unlikely form of Fabian Delph, who brought structure to midfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return from injury cannot come quickly enough.
Everton deserved a couple of goals in the second half - Benitez
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Everton were much improved after the break and boss Rafael Benitez says his side "deserved a couple of goals in the second half" following their 2-1 defeat by Wolves.
Lage praises 'very good' Wolves performance
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Wolves manager Bruno Lage praised a "very good" performance as his side move into seventh place and within four points of the top four in the Premier League after the 2-1 victory over Everton.
Wolves beat Everton as fine run continues
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Onto some action now...
Wolves moved up to seventh in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Everton on Monday to make it four wins in five games.
Max Kilman scored his first Wolves goal and Raul Jimenez got his 50th to condemn the Toffees to a third successive defeat.
Wolves dominated the opening period of an entertaining contest and were worthy of a comfortable half-time cushion provided by Kilman's far-post header and a lovely clipped finish by Jimenez.
However, after being booed off at the break, Rafael Benitez's visitors were much improved when they returned.
Alex Iwobi halved the deficit and it took a fabulous save by Wolves keeper Jose Sa to deny substitute Anthony Gordon four minutes from time.
Some record...
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Antonio Conte left Inter Milan in May just weeks after winning Serie A.
He won the Premier League and FA Cup at Chelsea but was sacked in July 2018 after a disappointing second year in charge.
The former midfielder also managed Juventus from 2011-14, winning three Serie A titles, and took charge of the Italian national team from 2014-16.
Conte spoke to Tottenham on a number of occasions in the summer as the club looked for a replacement for Jose Mourinho.
However, no agreement could be reached at that stage and, after a difficult and lengthy search, the club went instead for Nuno Espirito Santo.
'He doesn't care'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Italian football journalist Nima Tavallaey Roodsari said: "The level of concentration and the quality of training will increase under Conte.
"Every single player will get that energy jolt thrust into them - if they follow him, that would only do their careers at Spurs well and Spurs well. And if they don't, he has no problem whoever it is to completely freeze them out, he doesn't care.
"For someone like Harry Kane or Dele Alli, I think that this could actually be good for them because Conte is - despite popular belief - a very good man manager, he is very good at getting players on board with his project.
"One of the biggest misconceptions about Conte is that he plays defensive, boring football - that's just not true.
"Conte's a guy who is defensively solid and sound but his Juventus and Inter sides played some very attractive football. Inter scored over 100 goals two seasons in a row in all competitions under him.
"He's very organised, he's a system manager, he's wants things his way and when it works it is beautiful.
"They mopped the floor with every single team in Serie A by playing a very organised style of play and they scored for fun."
BreakingTottenham set to appoint Conte
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Antonio Conte is set be confirmed as Tottenham’s new manager later this morning.
The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan coach had talks with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici yesterday and whilst an agreement is yet to be signed, no issues remain, meaning Conte should be in a position to take training for the first time later today.
In contrast to their prolonged search for Jose Mourinho’s successor in the summer, Tottenham have moved quickly to secure Conte’s services following the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in charge.
Tottenham accept Conte’s demanding style but Paratici in particular feels his fellow Italian is exactly what the club need to drive them forward.
The pair worked together at Juventus and Paratici is understood to have driven the process to bring Conte to Tottenham after talks in the summer failed to reach a positive conclusion.
'Conte ready to sign £20m Spurs deal'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Spurs Conte coup'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
'No Contest'
Tuesday's back pages
Metro
'Out for the Conte'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Conte coup'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Paper talk
Tuesday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
Will we see Antonio Conte named as the new Tottenham manager today?
Also we take a look back at Wolves' win over Everton and a look ahead to the Champions League.
So, get comfy and stand by for all the reaction and key talking points.