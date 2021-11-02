Conte set for Spurs, reaction to Wolves win & Champions League build-up

This is now three defeats on the spin for Benitez. You can’t expect to turn up for 45 minutes and win a game at this level.

Everton have got key players out like Calvert-Lewin and Doucoure. They look short in midfield. They were better in the second half but they've got problems and the Benitez factor is a huge problem for them. A lot of fans didn't want him.

In the first half they came with very little intent. He's got real issues. Under Benitez they're not going to be on the front foot and this is going to grow and grow and grow.