Champions League reaction and Europa League build-up

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he hated having to substitute Sadio Mane at half-time in their 2-0 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

The Reds boss said he feared the visitors' gamesmanship would get his striker, who had been booked in the first half, sent off.

"I thought it was the right thing to do and I hated it more than you can imagine," said Klopp.

"I was not worried that Sadio cannot handle his emotions - he was calm but the thing is the ball comes in the air for a headed challenge and the (Atletico) player goes down.

"We all saw what the Madrid players did, rolling around to try to equal the number of players again. I didn't like it but it was the right thing to do."