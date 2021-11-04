Champions League reaction and Europa League build-up

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he hated having to substitute Sadio Mane at half-time in their 2-0 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid. The Reds boss said he feared the visitors' gamesmanship would get his striker, who had been booked in the first half, sent off. "I thought it was the right thing to do and I hated it more than you can imagine," said Klopp. "I was not worried that Sadio cannot handle his emotions - he was calm but the thing is the ball comes in the air for a headed challenge and the (Atletico) player goes down. "We all saw what the Madrid players did, rolling around to try to equal the number of players again. I didn't like it but it was the right thing to do."
Klopp 'hated' having to substitute Mane
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Liverpool brush Atletico aside to reach last 16
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport
Only one place to start then, at Anfield as Liverpool swept into the last 16 of the Champions League with a comfortable win over 10-man Atletico Madrid that ensured they will finish top of Group B.
Early goals by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, both created by Trent Alexander-Arnold, put the Reds in full command and there was no way back for the Spanish side once Felipe was sent off before half-time.
Jurgen Klopp's side should have dished out more punishment after the break but missed a flurry of chances and Jota had another strike ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.
Atletico thought they had pulled a goal back from a deflected shot by former Reds striker Luis Suarez, but that too was chalked off for offside by VAR and they never seriously threatened a comeback.
As well as sending Liverpool through to the knockout stage with two games to spare, the win extends the Reds' unbeaten start to the season to 16 games.
Match report
Before we get stuck in let's see what some of the papers are saying this morning.
Good morning
Welcome to today's live page as we take a look back at Wednesday's Champions League games.
Liverpool reached the last 16 with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid and Manchester City sealed a 4-1 win over Club Bruges.
Plus we'll look ahead to the Europa League and bring you the latest news elsewhere.