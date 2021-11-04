Champions League reaction and Europa League build-up

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay

  1. Klopp 'hated' having to substitute Mane

    Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he hated having to substitute Sadio Mane at half-time in their 2-0 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

    The Reds boss said he feared the visitors' gamesmanship would get his striker, who had been booked in the first half, sent off.

    "I thought it was the right thing to do and I hated it more than you can imagine," said Klopp.

    "I was not worried that Sadio cannot handle his emotions - he was calm but the thing is the ball comes in the air for a headed challenge and the (Atletico) player goes down.

    "We all saw what the Madrid players did, rolling around to try to equal the number of players again. I didn't like it but it was the right thing to do."

    Jurgen Klopp
  2. Liverpool brush Atletico aside to reach last 16

    Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid

    Chris Bevan

    BBC Sport

    Only one place to start then, at Anfield as Liverpool swept into the last 16 of the Champions League with a comfortable win over 10-man Atletico Madrid that ensured they will finish top of Group B.

    Early goals by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, both created by Trent Alexander-Arnold, put the Reds in full command and there was no way back for the Spanish side once Felipe was sent off before half-time.

    Jurgen Klopp's side should have dished out more punishment after the break but missed a flurry of chances and Jota had another strike ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.

    Atletico thought they had pulled a goal back from a deflected shot by former Reds striker Luis Suarez, but that too was chalked off for offside by VAR and they never seriously threatened a comeback.

    As well as sending Liverpool through to the knockout stage with two games to spare, the win extends the Reds' unbeaten start to the season to 16 games.

    Match report

    Diogo Jota celebrates with his Liverpool team mates
  3. 'Kop 26'

    Thursday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  4. 'Jota sends Reds in last 16'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
  5. 'Dead easy'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
  6. 'Ruthless Reds sail through to last 16'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  7. Paper talk

    Before we get stuck in let's see what some of the papers are saying this morning.

  8. Good morning

    Welcome to today's live page as we take a look back at Wednesday's Champions League games.

    Liverpool reached the last 16 with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid and Manchester City sealed a 4-1 win over Club Bruges.

    Plus we'll look ahead to the Europa League and bring you the latest news elsewhere.

