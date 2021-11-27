La Liga: Villarreal 0-1 Barcelona

They lead 3-0 after half an hour, with 84% possession.
HALF-TIME
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Whistle.
Villareal came on strong in the second half of the first half, but still goalless.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Alfonso Pedraza launches into a scissor-kick volley. Spectacular, but needs to get the radar fixed. The ball flies harmlessly wide of the Barcelona goal.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
And Ter Stegen springs a fast break attack for Barcelona with a raking goal-kick upfield. The yellow shirts get back just fast enough and in large enough numbers to put out the flames.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Arnuat Danjumna has been at the centre of everything good going forward for Villarreal. He blasts a shot straight at the Marc ter Stegen after beating his full-back for pace.
CLOSE!
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Pau Torres contrives to head over the top when unmarked five yards out.
A big miss for Villarreal. A big let-off for Barcelona.
CLOSE!
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Arnaut Danjuma sends a low shot skimming wide from a tightening angle after a neat throughball from Manu Trigueros. He would have been offside anyway. And he gets a whack on his ankle from a despairing lunge from Ronald Araujo.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Alfonso Pedraza nods clean over the top as the set-piece finally comes in for Villarreal.
YELLOW CARD
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
And a side order of spice into the dish, Yeremy Pino and Jordi Alba both go into the book after a little bit of push-me-pull-you in the penalty area as the pair wait for a corner to come in.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Villarreal making moves in the final third now. It is a really lively game.
A shot drilled just wide by Arnaut Danjuma...
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Oh my.
Memphis Depay is actually hoping he is going to be flagged offside after that eyesore of a miss.
It is a delicious pass from Frenkie De Jong to put him one-on-one with the Villarreal goalkeeper, but the Netherlands international opens up his foot and screws his finish wide.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
You have to like the cut of winger Ez Abde's jib. Barcelona's teenager winger ties his full-back in knots with a flurry of dropped shoulders.
One to watch.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Shots raining in at both ends and from all angles.
Barcelona's chance to go close with Memphis Depay walloping the advertising hoardings just before Gavi cracks a low drive just wide after some shoddy defending.
It is very open...
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
What a chance!
Eric Garcia, perhaps disorientated by being stationed out at right-back, plays a loose pass back into his own penalty area and only finds Arnaut Danjuma.
Danjuma summons up the sinews and thumps a low shot goalwards. Gerard Pique slides in there to get a block in.
Does it hit the Barcelona defender's hand? No, says the referee. And no, confirms VAR.
GREAT SAVE!
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
A very smart save from Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, who shoots up a glove to tip over Ez Ebde's meaty header from 12 yards out.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Ow!
Daniel Parejo goes in hard with his studs up on Sergio Busquets, catching the Barcelona man on the ankle. A real wince-inducer.
Busquets limps to the sidelines but will be good to continue... No card of any colour.
KICK-OFF
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
And Unai Emery greets Xavi on the sideline as the game gets underway...
GOAL - Villarreal 0-1 Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong
It stands!
DISALLOWED GOAL
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong is just offside as he stabs in a loose ball in the six-yard box. Or is it Memphis Depay, who had the initial shot in the middle?
The VAR machine is going to clear it all up upstairs...
Will it stand?
KICK-OFF
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Right, we are back underway. No changes to either side.
