La Liga: Leaders Real Madrid host fourth-placed Sevilla

Sevilla's only defeat this season came against Granada although they haven't paid too many of the big guns. They've made a decent enough start here although it's now Real Madrid on the ball.
Real Madrid 0-0 Sevilla
KICK-OFF
Real Madrid 0-0 Sevilla
It's first v fourth, two title-chasers up against each other.
We're under way.
Real Madrid v Sevilla (20:00 GMT)
There's a handshake too between the managers - Carlo Ancelotti and Julen Lopetegui the man who (very) briefly called this stadium home.
Real Madrid v Sevilla (20:00 GMT)
After some friendly hugs in the tunnel the players have just emerged under the lights at the Bernabeu. There will be none of snowy issues we have had in the UK today in Madrid.
Team news
Real Madrid v Sevilla (20:00 GMT)
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Vinicius, Asensio, Benzema.
Subs: Vallejo, Lopez, Lunin, Blanco, Jovic, Mariano, Nacho, Marcelo, Isco, Valverde, Camavinga, Vazquez
Sevilla: Bounou, Montiel, Acuna, Carlos, Kounde, Fernando, Jordan, Rakitic, Gomez, Ocampos, Mir.
Subs: Rekik, Dmitrovic, Idrissi, Torres, Augustinsson, Diaz, Gudelj, Munir, Delaney, Romero, Rodriguez
It's an intriguing race at the top in Spain this season. Both of these sides are right in the mix...
Real Madrid v Sevilla? Big game...