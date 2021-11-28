Casemiro and Toni Kroos
La Liga: Leaders Real Madrid host fourth-placed Sevilla

Matthew Henry

  1. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Sevilla

    Sevilla's only defeat this season came against Granada although they haven't paid too many of the big guns. They've made a decent enough start here although it's now Real Madrid on the ball.

  2. KICK-OFF

    Real Madrid 0-0 Sevilla

    It's first v fourth, two title-chasers up against each other.

    We're under way.

  3. Post update

    Real Madrid v Sevilla (20:00 GMT)

    There's a handshake too between the managers - Carlo Ancelotti and Julen Lopetegui the man who (very) briefly called this stadium home.

  4. Post update

    Real Madrid v Sevilla (20:00 GMT)

    After some friendly hugs in the tunnel the players have just emerged under the lights at the Bernabeu. There will be none of snowy issues we have had in the UK today in Madrid.

  5. Team news

    Real Madrid v Sevilla (20:00 GMT)

    Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Vinicius, Asensio, Benzema.

    Subs: Vallejo, Lopez, Lunin, Blanco, Jovic, Mariano, Nacho, Marcelo, Isco, Valverde, Camavinga, Vazquez

    Real Madrid
    Sevilla: Bounou, Montiel, Acuna, Carlos, Kounde, Fernando, Jordan, Rakitic, Gomez, Ocampos, Mir.

    Subs: Rekik, Dmitrovic, Idrissi, Torres, Augustinsson, Diaz, Gudelj, Munir, Delaney, Romero, Rodriguez

    Sevilla
  6. Post update

    It's an intriguing race at the top in Spain this season. Both of these sides are right in the mix...

    La Liga
  7. Post update

    Real Madrid v Sevilla? Big game...

    Carlo Ancelotti
