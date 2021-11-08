Premier League reaction: Farke & Smith sacked & West Ham move third

Dean Smith's expression in that last picture was almost one of confusion.
Probably understandable given his overall record and the issues Aston Villa have had bedding players into their side to replace Jack Grealish.
And it looks like one or two ex players turned pundits agree.
'We have not seen the continuous improvement'
Aston Villa were in the bottom half of the Championship when Dean Smith took over as manager of the club just over three years ago.
But Smith, 50, leaves following Villa's 1-0 defeat by Southampton on Friday, the club's fifth successive defeat in the Premier League.
Villa are 17th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.
"This year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for," Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said.
"For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact."
If Solskjaer goes, what then?
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Evidently, sacking a manager is not that hard. Getting the right replacement is the tough bit.
Given he was out of work when Manchester United lost to Liverpool and accepted an offer to return from Tottenham, it is clear Antonio Conte could have been hired if there had been a will to do so. But United do not want a short-term, quick-fix manager.
They want someone who can build a squad and work with them, mixing, in the club's own words 'world-class recruits' with 'academy graduates'.
The most obvious managers who fit that template are Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag.
Pochettino had his contract extended by Paris St-Germain in July. That was seen as a way of warding off interest from Tottenham and getting the Argentine now would appear massively problematic.
Rodgers has turned down jobs since he has been at Leicester, but did join the Foxes from Celtic in mid-season. However, his status as a former Liverpool manager is an issue for some United fans and it has been noted Leicester's form has dipped this season.
A former coach at Bayern Munich, Ten Hag declined to leave Ajax to return to Munich part way through a campaign when Hansi Flick got the job in 2019. It would not seem Ten Hag would be the easiest immediate appointment either for United.
West Ham stun Liverpool
West Ham 3-2 Liverpool
Four Premier League wins in a row, third in the table and three points behind leaders Chelsea - is it time to consider West Ham genuine title challengers?
Who knows, but one thing that isn't in doubt is that Moyes is really getting a tune out of his players, who impressed with a superb win over Liverpool on Sunday.
Man Utd have to change manager to compete - Murphy
Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer takes a look at Manchester City's work rate compared to Manchester United's in after City's win on Saturday.
While Danny Murphy says that if Manchester United "want to compete with the big teams they need to change their manager" after the 2-0 home defeat.
As Simon was saying...
Why Man Utd are sticking with Solskjaer
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United's derby defeat by Manchester City on Saturday brought more calls for the dismissal of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The nature of the 2-0 loss against Pep Guardiola's men, coming less than a fortnight after the record 5-0 home humiliation by Liverpool, has led many - including fans who have previously backed Solskjaer - to conclude the Norwegian has taken United as far as he can.
Yet, despite the comprehensive defeats against their biggest rivals, and a run of form that has seen them collect just four points from their last six Premier League games, there is still no indication from Old Trafford that a change is going to take place.
It would be brave to state definitively that Solskjaer was safe given international breaks are notoriously a time when clubs get rid of managers - Aston Villa, Norwich and Middlesbrough have already done so since their weekend games finished.
But, to the incredulity and bewilderment of many observers, he could well survive.
According to the bookmakers Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Watford’s
Claudio Ranieri, Everton manager Rafael Benitez and Leeds United’s Marcelo
Bielsa are all on the danger list. As far as their jobs go.
However, at the other end of the spectrum the odds on David
Moyes leaving West Ham are just as long as Manchester City or Liverpool looking
elsewhere.
Good morning
Well maybe not if you’re the manager of a struggling Premier
League club.
Daniel Farke and Dean Smith became the latest managerial casualties
over the weekend when they left Norwich and Aston Villa.
That means five
top-flight bosses have been sacked since 3 October, with three going in the last seven days.
Who
is likely to be next for the bullet? Don't think this chap has any worries do you?
