Premier League reaction: Farke & Smith sacked & West Ham move third

Evidently, sacking a manager is not that hard. Getting the right replacement is the tough bit.

Given he was out of work when Manchester United lost to Liverpool and accepted an offer to return from Tottenham, it is clear Antonio Conte could have been hired if there had been a will to do so. But United do not want a short-term, quick-fix manager.

They want someone who can build a squad and work with them, mixing, in the club's own words 'world-class recruits' with 'academy graduates'.

The most obvious managers who fit that template are Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag.

Pochettino had his contract extended by Paris St-Germain in July. That was seen as a way of warding off interest from Tottenham and getting the Argentine now would appear massively problematic.

Rodgers has turned down jobs since he has been at Leicester, but did join the Foxes from Celtic in mid-season. However, his status as a former Liverpool manager is an issue for some United fans and it has been noted Leicester's form has dipped this season.

A former coach at Bayern Munich, Ten Hag declined to leave Ajax to return to Munich part way through a campaign when Hansi Flick got the job in 2019. It would not seem Ten Hag would be the easiest immediate appointment either for United.