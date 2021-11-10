Howe's first news conference - as it unfolded

That is everything from Eddie Howe in what was his first press conference as Newcastle United manager.
He certainly covered some serious ground, from confirming his support staff, to talking about the enormity of the job he faces and everything in between.
He was quizzed on the club's new owners' human rights record and spoke about the squad he has inherited and style of play they will try deliver.
Thanks for joining us.
'Looking too far ahead is a waste of energy'
On the ambitions of Newcastle United's new owners and their aspirations to see the club compete with the best:
"I've been in football long enough to know that to look too far ahead is a waste of energy and waste of time.
"My only focus is on the very short term. I've always had a style of management that while I look short term, I do have an eye on the horizon in the best interests of the football club. Planning needs to take place for transfer windows, putting things in place, improving infrastructure, working with the academy and young players.
"There are long-term views to what we do, but I know with this job currently I'd be foolish to take my eye off what is immediately in front of me."
'No magic wand'
On the job he has inherited at St James' Park, with Newcastle second from bottom in the Premier League and yet to record a win in the competition this season:
"The task ahead is huge. It is a very difficult challenge. I'm under no illusion. We have a very difficult fixture list in December.
"All we can do is look at the horizon, try win the next game and try be better prepared for the next game after that.
"There is no magic wand. It will take a lot of hard work to instil what we want in the players quickly. Their application so far has been hugely impressive. We will need that to be consistent."
'We will benefit from the international break'
On the luxury of having an international break to get to grips with the new job:
"The international break has come at a good time for us. The time we do between now and then will be hugely important. It's a shame that it's not with the whole squad as certain players will miss out on key work. I think we will benefit from this short window we have to get ready for the next game."
'I want to play football that excites and entertains'
Eddie Howe on training and the type of football he wants to play:
"The first thing I'll say about my two days here you can hear from my voice I have been doing quite a bit of shouting! It has been a really good two days of training, in terms of what we have delivered and what the players have delivered back to me.
"I feel I have a good idea of the teams strengths and weakness and what we can improve.
"The game is always about how much you commit one way or the other but if you watch my Bournemouth teams always tried to play on the front foot and play brave attacking football. I am not going to come here and do something I haven't done before. I think over time you will see positive changes in our football.
"I want to play football that entertains and excites and I think that is the type of football Newcastle fans want to see."
'I know nothing about Edwards'
Asked about Liverpool director of football Michael Edwards and his expected departure from the Reds and possible move to Newcastle:
"As far as I know, absolutely not. I know nothing about Michael Edwards' future. He is someone that I hugely respect in the game, what he does and what he has done at Liverpool."
Backroom staff confirmed
Eddie Howe confirms his backroom staff as Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Dan Hodges while Graeme Jones will also stay as part of the team.
'I lived pressure every day at Bournemouth'
Talking about his time at Bournemouth and the pressure he has faced as a football manger:
"At Bournemouth the existence of the club was under threat if we failed [having first taken charge of the Cherries as they battle to avoid relegation from the Football League]. That is huge pressure. It's a football club going out of business. That is huge pressure. I really felt that pressure and I lived it every day. What an education that was for a first job.
"I learned so much from that, then there was a transfer embargo for a year so I was working with no funds. We got promoted that year, so it was a dramatic turnaround that taught me to try get the best out of the tools you have and not to seek the transfer market as the only solution to success."
'Honoured and privileged'
Eddie Howe on what it means to be Newcastle boss:
"It’s fantastic to be head coach of Newcastle. I’m absolutely honoured, privileged. It’s an incredible moment in my life.
"Everything just felt right - the pull of the club is huge, the size and the history of the club and obviously the new ambitious plans. I just thought it was the perfect fit for me."
'Family excited to come'
Eddie Howe on moving to the area:
"It is so, so important I commit to the area. The plan is to move the family up sometime after Christmas. I am all in here. They are excited to come."
'Reaction from fans incredible'
Eddie Howe on fan reaction since his arrival:
"It has been absolutely incredible. I am not on social media so not fully sampled what people have said but the level of excitement and respect shown to me and level of interest in the players and the teams and the club is a new experience for me and one I will relish and buy into.
"I will treat the club as if it was my own family and do the best for the supporters."
'This was a football decision'
Eddie Howe is asked about Newcastle's Saudi Arabian-backed takeover and his new employers and their humans rights background: "For me this was a football decision. I'm absolutely delighted to manager of Newcastle.
"I'll repeat myself, it is about football and that is all I'll concern myself with."
'Amazing feeling'
Eddie Howe on first walking into St James' Park as manager:
"The first time I had been here was 10 minutes ago as manager of Newcastle.
"It was an a amazing feeling and I can't describe it. As you walk through the doors and down the tunnel you imagine bygone eras and previous managers.
"It is incredible and certainly brought a feeling that is rare in football."
He said: "I had a really good first day, enjoyed it thoroughly. Looking forward to what is to come.
"I am honoured to have been asked to become Newcastle manager - a club of such rich history, traditions, huge supporter base. I feel really privileged to be here and very grateful for the opportunity."
Post update
The man of the moment, Eddie Howe, is scheduled to speak at 15:00 GMT.
These things are never an exact science. So we wait. And while we wait, let' check out some of the reaction to his appointment as Newcastle boss.
Welcome
.Copyright: .
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Eddie Howe’s first
press conference as Newcastle United boss.
The 43-year-old former Bournemouth manager was appointed as
Magpies boss on Monday, took his first training session yesterday and is now facing media
for the first time in the new job at St James’ Park.
Live Reporting
Andrew Aloia and Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
.Copyright: .
Bye
That is everything from Eddie Howe in what was his first press conference as Newcastle United manager.
He certainly covered some serious ground, from confirming his support staff, to talking about the enormity of the job he faces and everything in between.
He was quizzed on the club's new owners' human rights record and spoke about the squad he has inherited and style of play they will try deliver.
Thanks for joining us.
'Looking too far ahead is a waste of energy'
On the ambitions of Newcastle United's new owners and their aspirations to see the club compete with the best:
"I've been in football long enough to know that to look too far ahead is a waste of energy and waste of time.
"My only focus is on the very short term. I've always had a style of management that while I look short term, I do have an eye on the horizon in the best interests of the football club. Planning needs to take place for transfer windows, putting things in place, improving infrastructure, working with the academy and young players.
"There are long-term views to what we do, but I know with this job currently I'd be foolish to take my eye off what is immediately in front of me."
'No magic wand'
On the job he has inherited at St James' Park, with Newcastle second from bottom in the Premier League and yet to record a win in the competition this season:
"The task ahead is huge. It is a very difficult challenge. I'm under no illusion. We have a very difficult fixture list in December.
"All we can do is look at the horizon, try win the next game and try be better prepared for the next game after that.
"There is no magic wand. It will take a lot of hard work to instil what we want in the players quickly. Their application so far has been hugely impressive. We will need that to be consistent."
'We will benefit from the international break'
On the luxury of having an international break to get to grips with the new job:
"The international break has come at a good time for us. The time we do between now and then will be hugely important. It's a shame that it's not with the whole squad as certain players will miss out on key work. I think we will benefit from this short window we have to get ready for the next game."
'I want to play football that excites and entertains'
Eddie Howe on training and the type of football he wants to play:
"The first thing I'll say about my two days here you can hear from my voice I have been doing quite a bit of shouting! It has been a really good two days of training, in terms of what we have delivered and what the players have delivered back to me.
"I feel I have a good idea of the teams strengths and weakness and what we can improve.
"The game is always about how much you commit one way or the other but if you watch my Bournemouth teams always tried to play on the front foot and play brave attacking football. I am not going to come here and do something I haven't done before. I think over time you will see positive changes in our football.
"I want to play football that entertains and excites and I think that is the type of football Newcastle fans want to see."
'I know nothing about Edwards'
Asked about Liverpool director of football Michael Edwards and his expected departure from the Reds and possible move to Newcastle:
"As far as I know, absolutely not. I know nothing about Michael Edwards' future. He is someone that I hugely respect in the game, what he does and what he has done at Liverpool."
Backroom staff confirmed
Eddie Howe confirms his backroom staff as Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Dan Hodges while Graeme Jones will also stay as part of the team.
'I lived pressure every day at Bournemouth'
Talking about his time at Bournemouth and the pressure he has faced as a football manger:
"At Bournemouth the existence of the club was under threat if we failed [having first taken charge of the Cherries as they battle to avoid relegation from the Football League]. That is huge pressure. It's a football club going out of business. That is huge pressure. I really felt that pressure and I lived it every day. What an education that was for a first job.
"I learned so much from that, then there was a transfer embargo for a year so I was working with no funds. We got promoted that year, so it was a dramatic turnaround that taught me to try get the best out of the tools you have and not to seek the transfer market as the only solution to success."
'Honoured and privileged'
Eddie Howe on what it means to be Newcastle boss:
"It’s fantastic to be head coach of Newcastle. I’m absolutely honoured, privileged. It’s an incredible moment in my life.
"Everything just felt right - the pull of the club is huge, the size and the history of the club and obviously the new ambitious plans. I just thought it was the perfect fit for me."
'Family excited to come'
Eddie Howe on moving to the area:
"It is so, so important I commit to the area. The plan is to move the family up sometime after Christmas. I am all in here. They are excited to come."
'Reaction from fans incredible'
Eddie Howe on fan reaction since his arrival:
"It has been absolutely incredible. I am not on social media so not fully sampled what people have said but the level of excitement and respect shown to me and level of interest in the players and the teams and the club is a new experience for me and one I will relish and buy into.
"I will treat the club as if it was my own family and do the best for the supporters."
'This was a football decision'
Eddie Howe is asked about Newcastle's Saudi Arabian-backed takeover and his new employers and their humans rights background: "For me this was a football decision. I'm absolutely delighted to manager of Newcastle.
"I'll repeat myself, it is about football and that is all I'll concern myself with."
'Amazing feeling'
Eddie Howe on first walking into St James' Park as manager:
"The first time I had been here was 10 minutes ago as manager of Newcastle.
"It was an a amazing feeling and I can't describe it. As you walk through the doors and down the tunnel you imagine bygone eras and previous managers.
"It is incredible and certainly brought a feeling that is rare in football."
'Honoured to be Newcastle manager'
While we wait to hear from Eddie Howe in his first news conference, he has been speaking to Newcastle's Youtube channel.
He said: "I had a really good first day, enjoyed it thoroughly. Looking forward to what is to come.
"I am honoured to have been asked to become Newcastle manager - a club of such rich history, traditions, huge supporter base. I feel really privileged to be here and very grateful for the opportunity."
Post update
The man of the moment, Eddie Howe, is scheduled to speak at 15:00 GMT.
These things are never an exact science. So we wait. And while we wait, let' check out some of the reaction to his appointment as Newcastle boss.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Eddie Howe’s first press conference as Newcastle United boss.
The 43-year-old former Bournemouth manager was appointed as Magpies boss on Monday, took his first training session yesterday and is now facing media for the first time in the new job at St James’ Park.
Stay with us as we bring you updates…