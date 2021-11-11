Live

Gerrard named Aston Villa manager

Mantej Mann and Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Get Involved - Is it a step up for Gerrard?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)

    Now then, time for you to have YOUR say...

    Have Villa made the biggest managerial coup of the sides that have replaced their manager so far this season?

    Is it a step up for Gerrard to join the Premier League after winning the Scottish Premiership? Or perhaps a step back with Villa in 16th at the moment.

    You can Tweet #bbcfootball or by sending a text to 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)...

  2. From Glasgow to Birmingham

    The former Liverpool captain leaves Rangers after leading them to the Scottish title.

    Does he suit claret and blue? As a Coventry fan, I can't say I'm convinced...

  3. BreakingConfirmed: Gerrard joins Villa

    It's official...

    Steven Gerrard has been named Aston Villa manager!

    Stay tuned for reaction...

