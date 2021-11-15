World Cup qualifying reaction & build-up - plus Smith set for Norwich

England will take San Marino, the world's worst national team in Fifa's rankings, "very seriously" as the Three Lions have yet to qualify for the World Cup, says boss Gareth Southgate.

England need one point from their final group game to ensure qualification.

San Marino are 210th - bottom - in the world rankings and have lost all nine group games in qualifying, conceding 36 times and scoring just once.

"We want a strong performance," said Southgate.

"We want to make sure the team we start with is a statement that we are here to do business. We have not qualified yet."

England are currently top of their group with 23 points. Poland, in second place with 20 points, will play Hungary on Monday, with Albania and Andorra being the remaining group fixture.