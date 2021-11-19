Sportscene Championship Live

Watch: Inverness CT edge Queens 2-1

BBC Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. That's all folks!

    FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT

    Thank you for joining us this evening for Queen of the South v Inverness CT.

    Billy Mckay's goals made sure his side would record their first win in six games and sent them to second in the league.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT

    James McFadden

    Former Scotland forward on BBC Scotland's Sportscene

    Quote Message: You could hear Harry Cochrane when he came on, shouting and demanding for the ball. He was at the heart of what Queens did when he came on.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT

    Chris Iwelumo

    Former Scotland striker

    Quote Message: I thought Lee Connelly took his goal well. He's got to make sure he's that lively right through the 90 minutes though.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Johnston: 'There's no point feeling sorry for ourselves'

    FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT

    A dejected Queen of the South boss Allan Johnston tells BBC Sportscene: "I thought we were bullied over the park.

    "I think we've got better quality than we showed tonight. We’ve got to go again and get a response. There's no point feeling sorry for ourselves.

    "We’ve got good young players, but teams like that are maybe just more streetwise."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Dodds feeling relief after his side go up to second

    FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT

    Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds tell BBC Sportscene he feels 'relief' after his side's win.

    "I feel relief, but it was a well-deserved win," he says.

    "I thought we played well throughout the match. We had a scare with 15 minutes to go, but I thought we deserved it over the piece.

    "We had chances to kill it off that we missed and Mark Ridgers had a great save too.

    "There were a few nerves there, but I thought my team were brilliant and they really dug in well."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. MacGregor: 'Hopefully we can just carry that on'

    FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT

    Speaking to BBC Sportscene after the match, Caley Thistle's goalscorer Roddy MacGregor says: "It's always tough to come here, a long journey for us, so it’s a big three points for us.

    "Recently, we’ve been flying in the first half and losing it in the second, so today we did well seeing it out.

    "When you’re on a bad run, you just want as many points as you can and luckily we have today, so hopefully we can just carry that on."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Mckay: 'We’ve managed the game well'

    FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT

    Speaking to BBC Sportscene, Caley Thistle goalscorer Billy Mckay says: "All around, we played really well. Tonight, we didn’t make it easy on ourselves. We’re just delighted to get a result after the run we’ve been on.

    "I’ve missed some penalties in the past, but I was confident I’d score. For the second one, I knew I just had to get across my man.

    "I think lately we haven’t been ruthless enough, but tonight we were.

    "We’ve managed the game well in the end and we’re delighted to get the result."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. FULL-TIME Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT

    Goals either side of the interval from Billy Mckay helped Inverness get all three points this evening away to Queen of the South.

    Queens replied through Lee Connelly after being down 2-0 but failed to find another goal to get further back into the game.

    Billy Mckay makes it 2-0 to Inverness
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Billy Mckay made it 2-0 to Inverness
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT

    James McFadden

    Former Scotland forward on BBC Scotland's Sportscene

    Quote Message: Billy Mckay has been a joy to watch tonight. Not just for his goals but for his all round play. His movement is amazing.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. CLOSE!

    Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT

    Harry Cochrane drives towards the edge of the box and has his attempt tipped over the bar and no more by Caley Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT

    After Inverness break swiftly on the counter-attack, Billy Mckay thunders an effort from the edge of the box off of the crossbar.

    He was unlucky not to seal his hat-trick there.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT

    The ball break from a long throw-in to Ally Roy roughly six yards out.

    It breaks to him sharply so the attacker is unable to do more than instinctively lash at the ball from close range.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT

    Ex-Hearts youngster Harry Cochrane came on for Queen of the South earlier and has been at the heart of everything Queens have put together since his introduction.

    He played a pivotal part in the build-up to that goal.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. GOAL Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness

    Lee Connelly

    After Connelly's initial attempt was blocked on the line by Kirk Broadfoot it falls to him again and he launches the ball into the net.

    A massive 15 minutes to go for both sides.

    BBC
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT

    Billy Mckay watches his free-kick, from a yard outside the box, sail over the bar.

    The keeper's positioning forced Mckay to try and reverse it back across the goal and the striker didn't manage to get it up and down from so close to the goal.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT

    Caley Thistle are controlling the game well in the middle of the park now.

    They venture forward and after working the ball across the box Shane Sutherland has it cut back to him but, to Queens credit, they defend his attempt well.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. CLOSE!

    Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT

    Inverness have been working on their set-pieces it seems.

    A corner is drilled out to the edge of the box and Scott Allardice fires his header back towards goal. It heads narrowly wide as Billy Mckay is unable to turn it into the goal.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT

    Shane Sutherland nearly wriggles his away in the box after a ball is floated in his direction.

    Caley Thistle then flash a ball across goal but no one is there to latch on to it.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT

    Despite their early flourish of positivity after the interval, Queens have failed to make an impact since half-time.

    Innes Cameron isn't happy at long balls being launched in his direction instead of trying to play to his feet on occasion.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. YELLOW CARD

    David Carson

    Caley Thistle's Carson leaves one late on his Queens counterpart at is shown a yellow card.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Back to top