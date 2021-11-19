Watch: Inverness CT edge Queens 2-1

Thank you for joining us this evening for Queen of the South v Inverness CT.
Billy Mckay's goals made sure his side would record their first win in six games and sent them to second in the league.
Post update
FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
James McFadden
Former Scotland forward on BBC Scotland's Sportscene
Quote Message: You could hear Harry Cochrane when he came on, shouting and demanding for the ball. He was at the heart of what Queens did when he came on.
You could hear Harry Cochrane when he came on, shouting and demanding for the ball. He was at the heart of what Queens did when he came on.
Post update
FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Chris Iwelumo
Former Scotland striker
Quote Message: I thought Lee Connelly took his goal well. He's got to make sure he's that lively right through the 90 minutes though.
I thought Lee Connelly took his goal well. He's got to make sure he's that lively right through the 90 minutes though.
Johnston: 'There's no point feeling sorry for ourselves'
FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
A dejected Queen of the South boss Allan Johnston tells BBC Sportscene: "I thought we were bullied over the park.
"I think we've got better quality than we showed tonight. We’ve got to go again and get a response. There's no point feeling sorry for ourselves.
"We’ve got good young players, but teams like that are maybe just more streetwise."
Dodds feeling relief after his side go up to second
FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds tell BBC Sportscene he feels 'relief' after his side's win.
"I feel relief, but it was a well-deserved win," he says.
"I thought we played well throughout the match. We had a scare with 15 minutes to go, but I thought we deserved it over the piece.
"We had chances to kill it off that we missed and Mark Ridgers had a great save too.
"There were a few nerves there, but I thought my team were brilliant and they really dug in well."
MacGregor: 'Hopefully we can just carry that on'
FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Speaking to BBC Sportscene after the match, Caley Thistle's goalscorer Roddy MacGregor says: "It's always tough to come here, a long journey for us, so it’s a big three points for us.
"Recently, we’ve been flying in the first half and losing it in the second, so today we did well seeing it out.
"When you’re on a bad run, you just want as many points as you can and luckily we have today, so hopefully we can just carry that on."
Mckay: 'We’ve managed the game well'
FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Speaking to BBC Sportscene, Caley Thistle goalscorer Billy Mckay says: "All around, we played really well. Tonight, we didn’t make it easy on ourselves. We’re just delighted to get a result after the run we’ve been on.
"I’ve missed some penalties in the past, but I was confident I’d score. For the second one, I knew I just had to get across my man.
"I think lately we haven’t been ruthless enough, but tonight we were.
"We’ve managed the game well in the end and we’re delighted to get the result."
FULL-TIME Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Goals either side of the interval from Billy Mckay helped Inverness get all three points this evening away to Queen of the South.
Queens replied through Lee Connelly after being down 2-0 but failed to find another goal to get further back into the game.
Post update
Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
James McFadden
Former Scotland forward on BBC Scotland's Sportscene
Quote Message: Billy Mckay has been a joy to watch tonight. Not just for his goals but for his all round play. His movement is amazing.
Billy Mckay has been a joy to watch tonight. Not just for his goals but for his all round play. His movement is amazing.
CLOSE!
Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Harry Cochrane drives towards the edge of the box and has his attempt tipped over the bar and no more by Caley Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
After Inverness break swiftly on the counter-attack, Billy Mckay thunders an effort from the edge of the box off of the crossbar.
He was unlucky not to seal his hat-trick there.
Post update
Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
The ball break from a long throw-in to Ally Roy roughly six yards out.
It breaks to him sharply so the attacker is unable to do more than instinctively lash at the ball from close range.
Post update
Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Ex-Hearts youngster Harry Cochrane came on for Queen of the South earlier and has been at the heart of everything Queens have put together since his introduction.
He played a pivotal part in the build-up to that goal.
GOAL Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness
Lee Connelly
After Connelly's initial attempt was blocked on the line by Kirk Broadfoot it falls to him again and he launches the ball into the net.
A massive 15 minutes to go for both sides.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT
Billy Mckay watches his free-kick, from a yard outside the box, sail over the bar.
The keeper's positioning forced Mckay to try and reverse it back across the goal and the striker didn't manage to get it up and down from so close to the goal.
Post update
Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT
Caley Thistle are controlling the game well in the middle of the park now.
They venture forward and after working the ball across the box Shane Sutherland has it cut back to him but, to Queens credit, they defend his attempt well.
CLOSE!
Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT
Inverness have been working on their set-pieces it seems.
A corner is drilled out to the edge of the box and Scott Allardice fires his header back towards goal. It heads narrowly wide as Billy Mckay is unable to turn it into the goal.
Post update
Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT
Shane Sutherland nearly wriggles his away in the box after a ball is floated in his direction.
Caley Thistle then flash a ball across goal but no one is there to latch on to it.
Post update
Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT
Despite their early flourish of positivity after the interval, Queens have failed to make an impact since half-time.
Innes Cameron isn't happy at long balls being launched in his direction instead of trying to play to his feet on occasion.
YELLOW CARD
David Carson
Caley Thistle's Carson leaves one late on his Queens counterpart at is shown a yellow card.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
That's all folks!
FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Thank you for joining us this evening for Queen of the South v Inverness CT.
Billy Mckay's goals made sure his side would record their first win in six games and sent them to second in the league.
Post update
FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
James McFadden
Former Scotland forward on BBC Scotland's Sportscene
Post update
FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Chris Iwelumo
Former Scotland striker
Johnston: 'There's no point feeling sorry for ourselves'
FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
A dejected Queen of the South boss Allan Johnston tells BBC Sportscene: "I thought we were bullied over the park.
"I think we've got better quality than we showed tonight. We’ve got to go again and get a response. There's no point feeling sorry for ourselves.
"We’ve got good young players, but teams like that are maybe just more streetwise."
Dodds feeling relief after his side go up to second
FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds tell BBC Sportscene he feels 'relief' after his side's win.
"I feel relief, but it was a well-deserved win," he says.
"I thought we played well throughout the match. We had a scare with 15 minutes to go, but I thought we deserved it over the piece.
"We had chances to kill it off that we missed and Mark Ridgers had a great save too.
"There were a few nerves there, but I thought my team were brilliant and they really dug in well."
MacGregor: 'Hopefully we can just carry that on'
FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Speaking to BBC Sportscene after the match, Caley Thistle's goalscorer Roddy MacGregor says: "It's always tough to come here, a long journey for us, so it’s a big three points for us.
"Recently, we’ve been flying in the first half and losing it in the second, so today we did well seeing it out.
"When you’re on a bad run, you just want as many points as you can and luckily we have today, so hopefully we can just carry that on."
Mckay: 'We’ve managed the game well'
FT: Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Speaking to BBC Sportscene, Caley Thistle goalscorer Billy Mckay says: "All around, we played really well. Tonight, we didn’t make it easy on ourselves. We’re just delighted to get a result after the run we’ve been on.
"I’ve missed some penalties in the past, but I was confident I’d score. For the second one, I knew I just had to get across my man.
"I think lately we haven’t been ruthless enough, but tonight we were.
"We’ve managed the game well in the end and we’re delighted to get the result."
FULL-TIME Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Goals either side of the interval from Billy Mckay helped Inverness get all three points this evening away to Queen of the South.
Queens replied through Lee Connelly after being down 2-0 but failed to find another goal to get further back into the game.
Post update
Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
James McFadden
Former Scotland forward on BBC Scotland's Sportscene
CLOSE!
Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Harry Cochrane drives towards the edge of the box and has his attempt tipped over the bar and no more by Caley Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
After Inverness break swiftly on the counter-attack, Billy Mckay thunders an effort from the edge of the box off of the crossbar.
He was unlucky not to seal his hat-trick there.
Post update
Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
The ball break from a long throw-in to Ally Roy roughly six yards out.
It breaks to him sharply so the attacker is unable to do more than instinctively lash at the ball from close range.
Post update
Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness CT
Ex-Hearts youngster Harry Cochrane came on for Queen of the South earlier and has been at the heart of everything Queens have put together since his introduction.
He played a pivotal part in the build-up to that goal.
GOAL Queen of the South 1-2 Inverness
Lee Connelly
After Connelly's initial attempt was blocked on the line by Kirk Broadfoot it falls to him again and he launches the ball into the net.
A massive 15 minutes to go for both sides.
Post update
Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT
Billy Mckay watches his free-kick, from a yard outside the box, sail over the bar.
The keeper's positioning forced Mckay to try and reverse it back across the goal and the striker didn't manage to get it up and down from so close to the goal.
Post update
Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT
Caley Thistle are controlling the game well in the middle of the park now.
They venture forward and after working the ball across the box Shane Sutherland has it cut back to him but, to Queens credit, they defend his attempt well.
CLOSE!
Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT
Inverness have been working on their set-pieces it seems.
A corner is drilled out to the edge of the box and Scott Allardice fires his header back towards goal. It heads narrowly wide as Billy Mckay is unable to turn it into the goal.
Post update
Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT
Shane Sutherland nearly wriggles his away in the box after a ball is floated in his direction.
Caley Thistle then flash a ball across goal but no one is there to latch on to it.
Post update
Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT
Despite their early flourish of positivity after the interval, Queens have failed to make an impact since half-time.
Innes Cameron isn't happy at long balls being launched in his direction instead of trying to play to his feet on occasion.
YELLOW CARD
David Carson
Caley Thistle's Carson leaves one late on his Queens counterpart at is shown a yellow card.