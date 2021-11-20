Scottish Premiership: Shields gives Motherwell lead over Hearts

Quote Message: After a lively start for Dundee United, the visitors have really grown in to things at Tannadice, with Campbell and Gurr getting loads of space on either flank
After a lively start for Dundee United, the visitors have really grown in to things at Tannadice, with Campbell and Gurr getting loads of space on either flank
CLOSE!
Dundee United 0-0 Aberdeen
An audacious effort from Dons striker Christian Ramirez.
United fail to clear a free-kick into their box and Ramirez tries to catch out goalkeeper Benji Siegrist at the back post with a shot that goes inches wide.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Heart of Midlothian
Kaiyne Woolery gets a sight of goal for Motherwell from a knock-down, but the striker slices his shot wide of the post.
GOAL Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 Ayr United
Lewis McCann
Striker Lewis McCann got his first of the season last week as Dunfermline won their first league game of the season in their first under John Hughes and the 20-year-old's fine finish has them ahead early against Ayr.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Livingston
Livingston have settled much better into this game. Nicky Devlin is involved again as he speeds away on the right and crosses for winger Cristian Montano to head wide of the St Mirren goal.
GOAL Kelty Hearts 1-0 Stenhousemuir
Connor Barron
League 2 leaders Kelty take an early lead at home to in-form Stenhousemuir with Connor Barron's first goal of the season.
Post update
Dundee United 0-0 Aberdeen
Ryan Hedges earns Aberdeen a free-kick on the edge of the penalty box, but Dylan McGeouch's effort is too central to trouble United goalkeeper Benji Siegrist.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Heart of Midlothian
Good chance for Hearts in what is the game's first real opening.
Barrie McKay picks out Ben Woodburn, who had got on the goalside of the defender and was clear, but the on-loan Liverpool forward's first touch is poor; bouncing off him and safely into the arms of goalkeeper Liam Kelly.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Livingston
The first real chance of the match comes the way of Livingston as Andrew Shinnie's free-kick is helped on to Nicky Devlin, but the defender's shot on the stretch is easily collected by St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Heart of Midlothian
Not much to shout about early on at Fir Park. It's been a series of poor passes from both sides, with no-one able to take control of the game.
Ouch!
Dundee United 0-0 Aberdeen
Dons manager Stephen Glass expected a physical battle and there's already a feisty feel to this New Firm derby and United right-back Kieran Freeman is booked in the opening minutes for clattering Ryan Hedges.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Livingston
A quiet start in Paisley. It's a very congested midfield, with both teams keen to go over the top with early balls, but so far they haven't found their mark.
Both teams are wearing change strips today, with St Mirren in their red kit and Livingston in all white.
GOAL Raith Rovers 0-1 Greenock Morton
Rovers' bid to move back into second in the Championship suffers an early blow as Michael Ledger's first goal of the season gives Morton a surprise lead in Kirkcaldy.
CLOSE!
Dundee United 0-0 Aberdeen
United almost off to a flier as Peter Pawlett's cross falls perfectly for Jeando Fuchs 10 yards out.
The midfielder's shot is goal-bound, but Dylan McGeouch hurls himself in the way to make a crucial block.
KICK-OFF
Whistles are blowing around the country. Stay with us for the action and all the goals as they hopefully fly in - although hopefully not too quickly for my wee fingers on the keyboard here!
MacKenzie return an 'unexpected bonus' for Dons
Dundee United v Aberdeen (15:00)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass welcomes the "unexpected bonus" of full-back Jack MacKenzie from injury.
"His work-rate is incredible and the medical team have been brilliant as well, they've pushed him to be ready," Glass tells BBC Sportsound.
"David Bates is ill. Hopefully he'll be back for the Celtic game next weekend.
"We didn't feel good after losing to Motherwell and we have a huge travelling support today, so it's important we get the result we're looking for. Dundee Utd are a tough nut to crack."
Hearts 'not getting carried away'
Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian (15:00)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson reveals that centre-half Craig Halkett has a groin strain that rules him out, while striker Liam Boyce is only fit enough to make the bench.
On the game with Motherwell, he adds: "You can't get too carried away, especially in Scottish football. You're put on a pedestal after one game, but you have to make sure you keep winning.
"At the end of the season, no-one remember these games, but you've got to pick up the three points."
Motherwell 'still have something to prove'
Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian (15:00)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander tells BBC Scotland: "We would have loved to have kept the same team [that beat Aberdeen], but this is why we've built a good squad. Hopefully they'll prove that point today.
"We still need to make sure we've got that same mentality in proving we're a good team and that we have strong characters. We can't relax after one good result."
United have come far since Pittodrie loss - Courts
Dundee United v Aberdeen (15:00)
Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts tells BBC Sportsound: "We've used the international break to look at tactical work on the training pitch and got some players back from injury.
"We don't get too high when we're doing well and too low with defeat. We've had a couple of those recently, so it's an exciting prospect today."
United lost 2-0 away to Aberdeen on the opening day and Courts adds: "It was a close game, but we take it as a back-handed compliment that so many people still refer to our result in the first game of the season. That is testament to how far we've come.
"The following week we beat Rangers at Tannadice to end their long unbeaten run.
"We're the third most in-form team over the last six games, so all credit to the players."
Live Reporting
Clive Lindsay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
GOAL Motherwell 1-0 Heart of Midlothian
Connor Shields
Post update
Dundee United 0-0 Aberdeen
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland at Tannadice
CLOSE!
Dundee United 0-0 Aberdeen
An audacious effort from Dons striker Christian Ramirez.
United fail to clear a free-kick into their box and Ramirez tries to catch out goalkeeper Benji Siegrist at the back post with a shot that goes inches wide.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Heart of Midlothian
Kaiyne Woolery gets a sight of goal for Motherwell from a knock-down, but the striker slices his shot wide of the post.
GOAL Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 Ayr United
Lewis McCann
Striker Lewis McCann got his first of the season last week as Dunfermline won their first league game of the season in their first under John Hughes and the 20-year-old's fine finish has them ahead early against Ayr.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Livingston
Livingston have settled much better into this game. Nicky Devlin is involved again as he speeds away on the right and crosses for winger Cristian Montano to head wide of the St Mirren goal.
GOAL Kelty Hearts 1-0 Stenhousemuir
Connor Barron
League 2 leaders Kelty take an early lead at home to in-form Stenhousemuir with Connor Barron's first goal of the season.
Post update
Dundee United 0-0 Aberdeen
Ryan Hedges earns Aberdeen a free-kick on the edge of the penalty box, but Dylan McGeouch's effort is too central to trouble United goalkeeper Benji Siegrist.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Heart of Midlothian
Good chance for Hearts in what is the game's first real opening.
Barrie McKay picks out Ben Woodburn, who had got on the goalside of the defender and was clear, but the on-loan Liverpool forward's first touch is poor; bouncing off him and safely into the arms of goalkeeper Liam Kelly.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Livingston
The first real chance of the match comes the way of Livingston as Andrew Shinnie's free-kick is helped on to Nicky Devlin, but the defender's shot on the stretch is easily collected by St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Heart of Midlothian
Not much to shout about early on at Fir Park. It's been a series of poor passes from both sides, with no-one able to take control of the game.
Ouch!
Dundee United 0-0 Aberdeen
Dons manager Stephen Glass expected a physical battle and there's already a feisty feel to this New Firm derby and United right-back Kieran Freeman is booked in the opening minutes for clattering Ryan Hedges.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Livingston
A quiet start in Paisley. It's a very congested midfield, with both teams keen to go over the top with early balls, but so far they haven't found their mark.
Both teams are wearing change strips today, with St Mirren in their red kit and Livingston in all white.
GOAL Raith Rovers 0-1 Greenock Morton
Rovers' bid to move back into second in the Championship suffers an early blow as Michael Ledger's first goal of the season gives Morton a surprise lead in Kirkcaldy.
CLOSE!
Dundee United 0-0 Aberdeen
United almost off to a flier as Peter Pawlett's cross falls perfectly for Jeando Fuchs 10 yards out.
The midfielder's shot is goal-bound, but Dylan McGeouch hurls himself in the way to make a crucial block.
KICK-OFF
Whistles are blowing around the country. Stay with us for the action and all the goals as they hopefully fly in - although hopefully not too quickly for my wee fingers on the keyboard here!
MacKenzie return an 'unexpected bonus' for Dons
Dundee United v Aberdeen (15:00)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass welcomes the "unexpected bonus" of full-back Jack MacKenzie from injury.
"His work-rate is incredible and the medical team have been brilliant as well, they've pushed him to be ready," Glass tells BBC Sportsound.
"David Bates is ill. Hopefully he'll be back for the Celtic game next weekend.
"We didn't feel good after losing to Motherwell and we have a huge travelling support today, so it's important we get the result we're looking for. Dundee Utd are a tough nut to crack."
Hearts 'not getting carried away'
Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian (15:00)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson reveals that centre-half Craig Halkett has a groin strain that rules him out, while striker Liam Boyce is only fit enough to make the bench.
On the game with Motherwell, he adds: "You can't get too carried away, especially in Scottish football. You're put on a pedestal after one game, but you have to make sure you keep winning.
"At the end of the season, no-one remember these games, but you've got to pick up the three points."
Motherwell 'still have something to prove'
Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian (15:00)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander tells BBC Scotland: "We would have loved to have kept the same team [that beat Aberdeen], but this is why we've built a good squad. Hopefully they'll prove that point today.
"We still need to make sure we've got that same mentality in proving we're a good team and that we have strong characters. We can't relax after one good result."
United have come far since Pittodrie loss - Courts
Dundee United v Aberdeen (15:00)
Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts tells BBC Sportsound: "We've used the international break to look at tactical work on the training pitch and got some players back from injury.
"We don't get too high when we're doing well and too low with defeat. We've had a couple of those recently, so it's an exciting prospect today."
United lost 2-0 away to Aberdeen on the opening day and Courts adds: "It was a close game, but we take it as a back-handed compliment that so many people still refer to our result in the first game of the season. That is testament to how far we've come.
"The following week we beat Rangers at Tannadice to end their long unbeaten run.
"We're the third most in-form team over the last six games, so all credit to the players."