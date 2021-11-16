England and Scotland
Live

World Cup qualifying reaction - England and Scotland win, Northern Ireland draw

preview
3,722
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Michael Emons and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Right, let's dive deeper into last night's action.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Soutts you sir'

    Tuesday's papers - Metro Scotland

    Metro Scotland
    Copyright: Metro Scotland
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Clarke's lightning seeds'

    Tuesday's back pages - Scottish Daily Mail

    Scottish Daily Mail
    Copyright: Scottish Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'For Kane and country'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Kane hits four on historic night'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegrapgh
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Three L10ns'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. '10-0'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Cool 4 Qats'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Hello and welcome along to this live page as we look back at all of yesterday's football, preview tonight's action as well as any breaking news and transfer gossip.

    Let's start off with what is making the back pages.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. A great evening

    What a night of international football.

    England smashed 10 past San Marino to qualify for the World Cup...

    Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Kane
    Copyright: Getty Images

    ...Scotland beat Denmark 2-0 to be seeded and get a home tie in the play-offs...

    Che Adams and Andrew Robertson
    Copyright: Getty Images

    ...and Northern Ireland drew with Italy as the European champions missed out on automatic qualification.

    Northern Ireland
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top