Watch: Copa Libertadores final - Palmeiras v Flamengo

The Copa Libertadores is South America's equivalent of the Champions League, featuring the most successful sides from across the continent.

It was founded in 1960, making this year's competition the 62nd in its history.

Argentina's Independiente and Boca Juniors are the two most successful clubs in the competition's history. Independiente have won seven titles while Boca Juniors have reached a record 11 finals - winning the trophy six times.

Both this season's finalists - Palmeiras and Flamengo - have won the competition twice before.