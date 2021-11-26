Watch: Copa Libertadores final - Palmeiras v Flamengo

The Copa Libertadores is South America's equivalent of the Champions League, featuring the most successful sides from across the continent.
It was founded in 1960, making this year's competition the 62nd in its history.
Argentina's Independiente and Boca Juniors are the two most successful clubs in the competition's history. Independiente have won seven titles while Boca Juniors have reached a record 11 finals - winning the trophy six times.
Both this season's finalists - Palmeiras and Flamengo - have won the competition twice before.
What do I need to know?
Palmeiras take on fellow Brazilian side Flamengo in the 2021 Copa Libertadores final at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Defending champions Palmeiras overcame fellow Brazilians Atletico Mineiro in the last four, while Flamengo will be looking to recapture the trophy after winning the competition in 2019.
South America's top club competition began with 47 teams from 10 national federations.
Which players should I look out for?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Flamengo's former Arsenal and Chelsea defender David Luiz will become just the 12th player to win both the Copa Libertadores and Champions League if his side lift the trophy.
His team-mates include former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis and Blues loanee midfielder Kenedy.
Ex-AC Milan striker Luiz Adriano leads the line for Palmeiras with former Juventus and Inter Milan midfielder Felipe Melo also in their ranks.
How can I watch?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 27 January
Copa Libertadores final: Palmeiras v Flamengo (19:45-22:00) - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What is the Copa Libertadores?
The Copa Libertadores is South America's equivalent of the Champions League, featuring the most successful sides from across the continent.
It was founded in 1960, making this year's competition the 62nd in its history.
Argentina's Independiente and Boca Juniors are the two most successful clubs in the competition's history. Independiente have won seven titles while Boca Juniors have reached a record 11 finals - winning the trophy six times.
Both this season's finalists - Palmeiras and Flamengo - have won the competition twice before.
What do I need to know?
Palmeiras take on fellow Brazilian side Flamengo in the 2021 Copa Libertadores final at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Defending champions Palmeiras overcame fellow Brazilians Atletico Mineiro in the last four, while Flamengo will be looking to recapture the trophy after winning the competition in 2019.
South America's top club competition began with 47 teams from 10 national federations.
Which players should I look out for?
Flamengo's former Arsenal and Chelsea defender David Luiz will become just the 12th player to win both the Copa Libertadores and Champions League if his side lift the trophy.
His team-mates include former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis and Blues loanee midfielder Kenedy.
Ex-AC Milan striker Luiz Adriano leads the line for Palmeiras with former Juventus and Inter Milan midfielder Felipe Melo also in their ranks.
How can I watch?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 27 January
Copa Libertadores final: Palmeiras v Flamengo (19:45-22:00) - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app