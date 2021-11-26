Centenario Stadium Montevideo, Uruguay

Watch: Copa Libertadores final - Palmeiras v Flamengo

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the Copa Libertadores?

    The Copa Libertadores is South America's equivalent of the Champions League, featuring the most successful sides from across the continent.

    It was founded in 1960, making this year's competition the 62nd in its history.

    Argentina's Independiente and Boca Juniors are the two most successful clubs in the competition's history. Independiente have won seven titles while Boca Juniors have reached a record 11 finals - winning the trophy six times.

    Both this season's finalists - Palmeiras and Flamengo - have won the competition twice before.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. What do I need to know?

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Astonishing conclusion' - Palmeiras win Copa Libertadores with 99th-minute winner

    Palmeiras take on fellow Brazilian side Flamengo in the 2021 Copa Libertadores final at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

    Defending champions Palmeiras overcame fellow Brazilians Atletico Mineiro in the last four, while Flamengo will be looking to recapture the trophy after winning the competition in 2019.

    South America's top club competition began with 47 teams from 10 national federations.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Which players should I look out for?

    Flamengo's David Luiz
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Flamengo's former Arsenal and Chelsea defender David Luiz will become just the 12th player to win both the Copa Libertadores and Champions League if his side lift the trophy.

    His team-mates include former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis and Blues loanee midfielder Kenedy.

    Ex-AC Milan striker Luiz Adriano leads the line for Palmeiras with former Juventus and Inter Milan midfielder Felipe Melo also in their ranks.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How can I watch?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Saturday, 27 January

    Copa Libertadores final: Palmeiras v Flamengo (19:45-22:00) - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top