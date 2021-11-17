Wales reach the play-offs - World Cup qualifying reaction

Pure emotion.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Wales 1-1 Belgium
Pure emotion.
Good morning
Anyone hear that roar at the Cardiff City Stadium when Kieffer Moore equalised for Wales on Tuesday evening.
It ensured Wales earned a precious draw against Belgium to secure a home World Cup play-off semi-final.
Are they set to qualify for a World Cup for the first time since their only other appearance in 1958?