Wales reach the play-offs - World Cup qualifying reaction

Who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup & who will be in the play-offs?

    Wales 1-1 Belgium

    Kieffer Moore
  2. Good morning

    Aaron Ramsey celebrates
    Anyone hear that roar at the Cardiff City Stadium when Kieffer Moore equalised for Wales on Tuesday evening.

    It ensured Wales earned a precious draw against Belgium to secure a home World Cup play-off semi-final.

    Are they set to qualify for a World Cup for the first time since their only other appearance in 1958?

