Premier League news conferences, including Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard

How iconic player became 'obsessed' coach - the making of Vieira the manager

Steve Sutcliffe and Lorraine McKenna

  1. Edouard Mendy complains about wrong image being used

    Edouard Mendy (left) and Benjamin Mendy (right)
    Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has complained about media outlets mistakenly using his image in stories about Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy.

    City and France full-back Benjamin Mendy has been charged with six counts of rape and one of sexual assault, and remains in custody.

    Photos of Edouard Mendy and his cousin, Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, have been used to illustrate articles.

    Edouard Mendy said their use was "highly symbolic".

    "Sad to see that in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, black people have neither names nor distinct faces," the Senegal international wrote on Instagram.

  2. Listen: Football Daily

    If you're not quite ready to move on from the international break and fancy a bit of that fused with Premier League chat this is well worth listening to.

  3. How iconic player became 'obsessed' coach - the making of Vieira

    Patrick Vieira
    Two defeats in 11 Premier League games and notable wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City - it is fair to say Patrick Vieira is doing an impressive job at Crystal Palace.

    After taking over from Roy Hodgson, few expected the former Arsenal captain to perform as well as he has given a relatively unremarkable career in management prior to his arrival in London.

    But those who have been involved in his journey from the day he retired as a player and stepped into coaching are not surprised he is flourishing.

    So how did an Arsenal icon become Crystal Palace's thoughtful manager? Just have a read of this.

    Right before we get to this weekend's action, there's a few other things to cover off.

  5. Top of the table

    In case you have forgotten how the top of the Premier League is looking Chelsea hold a three-point advantage but West Ham are absolutely flying aren't they.

    The Hammers' 3-2 victory over Liverpool at the London Stadium saw David Moyes' side leapfrog the Reds to move up into third place.

    Will their momentum continue at Wolves on Saturday? Only time will tell.

    Premier League to six
    Steven Gerrard
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Big job but then again, the former Liverpool captain, 41, left the Scottish champions Rangers, having guided them to a first league title in 10 years last season, ending Celtic's nine-year domination.

    Steven Gerrard knows all about challenges.

    As a total aside, wonder if he joins in during training?

  7. Down at the bottom

    First on the agenda for new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will be trying to guide his side up the table from 16th.

    Villa are on a run of five straight defeats in the league and were beaten 1-0 by Southampton before the international break.

    Burnley are still in the relegation zone despite picking up a point against leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

    Premier League bottom six
  8. Good morning

    Steven Gerrard
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Premier League returns this weekend. As does this chap.

    Anyone else looking forward to seeing how he fares?

