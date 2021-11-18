Van Bronckhorst confirmed as Rangers manager - reaction

Dick Advocaat, who signed fellow Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst for Rangers, was the club’s first foreign manager. Advocaat won five trophies over a three-and-a-half spell, secured two Champions League group stage appearances and guided the team to the last 16 of the Uefa Cup before moving into a director of football role.

Frenchman Paul le Guen lasted half of season 2006-07 before making way for Walter Smith’s return to the Ibrox dugout.

Mark Warburton became Rangers’ first English manager in 2015 and secured promotion to the Premiership by winning the Championship. He also won the club’s first Challenge Cup and reached the Scottish Cup final.

After Warburton left midway through the 2016-17 season, Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha took charge but lasted just seven months owing to poor results.

After Scotland international Graeme Murty’s short reign, former England captain Steven Gerrard was appointed manager in 2018, winning the club’s first major trophy in 10 years last season before taking the Aston Villa job this month. Gerrard also led the side to the last 16 of the Europa League twice.