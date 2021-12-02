Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

Live scores

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Altrincham - BBC Radio Surrey

    Bromley v Wealdstone - BBC Radio Kent

    Dagenham & Redbridge v Grimsby Town - BBC Radio Humberside

    Dover Athletic v Wrexham - BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Wales

    Solihull Moors v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey

    Weymouth v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon

    National League North

    Guiseley v York City - BBC Radio York

    Kettering Town v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Southport v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

