Champions League reaction - Man Utd beat Villarreal, Chelsea thump Juve

Paris St-Germain are currently in Manchester as they face City later and boss Mauricio Pochettino actually responded to questions about the Manchester United rumours during his pre-game news conference.
'Job done'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick dedicated Tuesday's win over Villarreal to former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while United players are convinced that Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino will take charge.
ExpressCopyright: Express
Carrick dedicates win to Solskjaer
Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd
Manchester United
Manchester United's interim boss Michael Carrick dedicated victory over Villarreal to former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
"It's not been an easy couple of days for anyone at the club and that result almost feels like it's for Ole," said Carrick, a Champions League winner with United as a player in 2008.
"We had a job to do and things needed to be taken care of. I was happy to do it and thankfully it all went to plan.
"When you've suffered results-wise and aren't in good form, individually and as a team, it's not easy to come out and let everything click - we had to show some character and fight."
Late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho saw Manchester United book their place in the Champions League last 16 and give Michael Carrick a win in his first game in temporary charge two days after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, as we look at the reaction to Tuesday's Champions League games, which saw Manchester United and Chelsea enjoy some big wins.
We'll also have the latest on Tottenham, West Ham and Leicester before their European games, plus build-up to the rest of this week's Champions League matches, which see Manchester City host Paris-St Germain and Liverpool welcome Porto later.
Live Reporting
Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ExpressCopyright: Express PA MediaCopyright: PA Media GuardianCopyright: Guardian PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
I am happy at Paris St-Germain - Pochettino
Paris St-Germain are currently in Manchester as they face City later and boss Mauricio Pochettino actually responded to questions about the Manchester United rumours during his pre-game news conference.
'Job done'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick dedicated Tuesday's win over Villarreal to former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while United players are convinced that Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino will take charge.
Carrick dedicates win to Solskjaer
Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd
Manchester United
Manchester United's interim boss Michael Carrick dedicated victory over Villarreal to former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
"It's not been an easy couple of days for anyone at the club and that result almost feels like it's for Ole," said Carrick, a Champions League winner with United as a player in 2008.
"We had a job to do and things needed to be taken care of. I was happy to do it and thankfully it all went to plan.
"When you've suffered results-wise and aren't in good form, individually and as a team, it's not easy to come out and let everything click - we had to show some character and fight."
'Sancho strike seals place in last 16'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
And we'll get straight into today's papers, with the Guardian leading on Manchester United's win over Villarreal, plus the story that they are looking at former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde to take charge on an interim basis, with Mauricio Pochettino the current favourite to take the permanent position.
Man Utd give Carrick first win as boss
Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd
Late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho saw Manchester United book their place in the Champions League last 16 and give Michael Carrick a win in his first game in temporary charge two days after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, as we look at the reaction to Tuesday's Champions League games, which saw Manchester United and Chelsea enjoy some big wins.
We'll also have the latest on Tottenham, West Ham and Leicester before their European games, plus build-up to the rest of this week's Champions League matches, which see Manchester City host Paris-St Germain and Liverpool welcome Porto later.