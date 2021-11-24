Champions League reaction - Man Utd beat Villarreal, Chelsea thump Juve

Manchester United's interim boss Michael Carrick dedicated victory over Villarreal to former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"It's not been an easy couple of days for anyone at the club and that result almost feels like it's for Ole," said Carrick, a Champions League winner with United as a player in 2008.

"We had a job to do and things needed to be taken care of. I was happy to do it and thankfully it all went to plan.

"When you've suffered results-wise and aren't in good form, individually and as a team, it's not easy to come out and let everything click - we had to show some character and fight."