Watch: Brechin City v Darvel in Scottish Cup - followed by fourth round draw

GOAL Brechin City 0-1 DARVEL
Jordan Kirkpatrick
It's been coming. The visitors take the lead as Jordan Kirkpatrick wallops home a volley from seven yards.
Fourth round draw to follow
Not long until kick-off now.
Once the game is over, we'll be back to cover the draw for the Scottish Cup fourth round, when the Premiership sides join the party.
That will be around 21:30 GMT.
Green light for action at Glebe Park
Never mind that Ballon d'Or ceremony...
Highland League Brechin City take on West of Scotland side Darvel in the third round of the Scottish Cup.
Glebe Park has passed a late pitch inspection, so use the icon at the top of the page to enjoy the BBC Scotland coverage.