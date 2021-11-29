Live

Watch: Brechin City v Darvel in Scottish Cup - followed by fourth round draw

BBC Scotland

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. GOAL Brechin City 0-1 DARVEL

    Jordan Kirkpatrick

    It's been coming. The visitors take the lead as Jordan Kirkpatrick wallops home a volley from seven yards.

  2. Fourth round draw to follow

    Not long until kick-off now.

    Once the game is over, we'll be back to cover the draw for the Scottish Cup fourth round, when the Premiership sides join the party.

    That will be around 21:30 GMT.

  3. Green light for action at Glebe Park

    Never mind that Ballon d'Or ceremony...

    Highland League Brechin City take on West of Scotland side Darvel in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

    Glebe Park has passed a late pitch inspection, so use the icon at the top of the page to enjoy the BBC Scotland coverage.

    Under the lights at Glebe Park
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Under the lights at Glebe Park
