Premier League reaction & England hit 20 past Latvia

It has only been three weeks since Eddie Howe was appointed but he must already have pondered the unique nature of Newcastle United Football Club.
He only became the new head coach after the club botched their pursuit of Villarreal boss Unai Emery.
Then, the night before the former Bournemouth manager was expected to take charge of his first home game, he was struck down with Covid-19.
And when he finally got to manage his team at St James' Park, against Norwich, his new side were down to 10 men within nine minutes.
"Make each day your masterpiece" is a key phrase used in Howe's coaching philosophy, and it was emblazoned across a banner at the Gallowgate End prior to kick-off. Ciaran Clark then scribbled all over it like a toddler.
Howe gets taste of what to expect on Tyneside
Newcastle 1-1 Norwich
Alistair Magowan
BBC Sport at St James' Park
Penalty decision 'pathetic' - Smith
Newcastle 1-1 Norwich
Dean Smith usually comes across as a fairly genial guy, but he was NOT happy with the penalty decision awarded against his side.
Howe aware of Newcastle challenge
Newcastle 1-1 Norwich
A dose of realism from Eddie Howe as he acknowledges the tricky challenge lying ahead of Newcastle as they look to lift themselves away from danger.
Pukki earns Canaries a point
Newcastle 1-1 Norwich
Let's start at St James' Park where a thumping volley from Teemu Pukki earned Norwich a point against Newcastle, who remain winless in the Premier League.
The Magpies made an awful start when defender Ciaran Clark was sent off for hauling down Pukki as he was through on goal.
Callum Wilson put Eddie Howe's side ahead from the spot after Billy Gilmour was adjudged by the video assistant referee to have blocked Federico Fernandez's header with his arm.
But Pukki's wonderful left-footed volley with 11 minutes left earned a draw for the Canaries.
The draw means Newcastle remain rooted to the bottom of the table, while Norwich climb above Burnley into 18th place - three points from safety.
Tuesday's results
Let's get the formalities out of the way with a check of the results:
Premier League
Women's World Cup qualifying
Good morning
Your bonus midweek dose of Premier League action has already delivered, with a red card, spectacular volley and last-minute penalty drama in Tuesday night's games.
There were also records aplenty in England's 20-0 thrashing of Latvia in their Women's World Cup qualifier.
Stand by for all the reaction to those games, plus a look ahead to Wednesday's Premier League action.
We also have three manager news conferences to look forward to.
Let's get stuck in!