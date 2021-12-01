Premier League reaction & England hit 20 past Latvia

It has only been three weeks since Eddie Howe was appointed but he must already have pondered the unique nature of Newcastle United Football Club.

He only became the new head coach after the club botched their pursuit of Villarreal boss Unai Emery.

Then, the night before the former Bournemouth manager was expected to take charge of his first home game, he was struck down with Covid-19.

And when he finally got to manage his team at St James' Park, against Norwich, his new side were down to 10 men within nine minutes.

"Make each day your masterpiece" is a key phrase used in Howe's coaching philosophy, and it was emblazoned across a banner at the Gallowgate End prior to kick-off. Ciaran Clark then scribbled all over it like a toddler.

