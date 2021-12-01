Listen: Sportsound commentary of Hibs v Rangers

Eetu Vertainen heads a Shaun Rooney cross on target, but Adam Legzdins parries the ball away.
That's the forward's last involvement. He's subbed for recent arrival Viv Solomon-Otabor.
Post update
Hibernian 0-0 Rangers
Alfredo Morelos and Steven Davis are the men departing for Rangers.
Post update
Hibernian 0-0 Rangers
It's all Hibernian at the moment at Easter Road, but they're lacking that bit of quality in the final third.
Suddenly Rangers spring to life, James Tavernier finds Ryan Kent at the back stick and the winger's fierce shot is deflected over brilliantly by Ryan Porteous.
Scott Arfield and Kemar Roofe are about to come on for Rangers.
GREAT SAVE!
St Mirren 0-0 Ross County
Connor Ronan cracks a shot towards the near post that is swerving in the wind, but Ross County goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer does well to push it wide for a corner.
CLOSE!
Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone
St Johnstone have been absolutely nowhere in this second half.
Again, it's Dundee asking questions as Luke McCowan's strike flies narrowly over.
CLOSE!
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
Livi almost catch Aberdeen with a sucker punch as Odin Bailey finds space on the right for a shot that whistles past Joe Lewis' near post.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Ross County
What both Jim Goodwin and Malky Mackay would give for a deadly striker in January.
The chances are falling to both sides but the finishing leaves a lot to be desired.
Kristian Dennis is the latest guilty party. The Saints striker gets a sight of goal from close range but can't get any power on his effort.
Post update
Hibernian 0-0 Rangers
Eventually a man with a bucket, visor, and long stick picks up the flares and referee John Beaton gets the game back under way.
RED CARD - Jackson Longridge (Livingston)
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
Longridge earns a second booking after failing to get any of the ball in a challenge on Ryan Hedges.
It looked very harsh, with contact minimal - if any.
Post update
Hibernian 0-0 Rangers
Hibs give away possession and Rangers break. They have five men against three Hibs defenders but Steven Davis' pass is behind Joe Aribo.
Now we have a break in play with a green smoke bomb and a blue smoke bomb on the pitch.
PENALTY APPEAL
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
Another Dons spot-kick shout, another rejection.
This time the ball strikes the hand of a defender in the box, but again ref Craig Napier is having none of it.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Ross County
St Mirren begin the second half with a three corners kicks in quick succession and Ross County have one of their own, but none produce an opportunity to break the deadlock.
Then David Cancola does enough to put Kristian Dennis off at the back post from a good Connor Ronan cross, before Eamonn Brophy sends a weak shot into the hands of the goalkeeper, as the home side press.
CLOSE!
Hibernian 0-0 Rangers
Hibernian are on top right now and are playing some nice stuff.
Joe Newell is slipped in down the right and he flashes a dangerous delivery across the box, but Connor Goldson does well to get the ball clear in front of the waiting Kevin Nisbet.
Post update
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
For once, Ryan Hedges' touch lets him down.
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas outmuscles Stephane Omeonga and shuttles the ball forward to Christian Ramirez, who sends Hedges clear in the box.
He can't get the ball out of his fight, though, and Livi survive for now.
CLOSE!
Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone
Really, really messy defending from St Johnstone sees the ball break to Danny Mullen.
But the Dundee man flashes his attempt wide. Saints need to wake up.
Post update
Hibernian 0-0 Rangers
Positive signs at Easter Road...
Borna Barisic blocks Martin Boyle's effort on the angle after a fantastic cross from Josh Campbell.
Moments later and Ryan Kent flashes a shot just over the bar for Rangers.
GREAT SAVE!
Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone
Zander Clark needs to be alert to deny Danny Mullen and Dundee a second.
The striker glances a header but the St Johnstone keeper tips it over.
Post update
The action has now resumed at Easter Road and St Mirren Park.
Post update
Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone
Up and running again at Dens Park and St Johnstone look like they are out with a bit more intent as Ali Crawford wins a corner.
The set piece comes in and Chris Kane meets it, but his header is all wrong.
Post update
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
Livi boss David Martindale isn't messing about aftere his side's poor first half.
He has made a double half-time change, with Ayo Obileye and Bruce Anderson off and Jack Hamilton and Andrew Shinnie on.
