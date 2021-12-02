Premier League reaction as top three win

Liverpool have scored 25 goals after their seven away games this season, a new League record, and the most by a top-flight side since Burnley back in 1961-62.

Mohammad Salah cemented his place at the top of the Premier League scoring standing with a double. Jordan Henderson opened the scoring and Diogo Jota finished off the rout.

Salah has scored 13 Premier League goals so far this season at a rate of one every 97 minutes. Match of the Day pundit Ashley Williams broke down what makes the Egyptian so special...