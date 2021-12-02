Live

Premier League reaction as top three win

preview
3,466
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mike Henson

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. The Egyptian king

    Everton 1-4 Liverpool

    Liverpool have scored 25 goals after their seven away games this season, a new League record, and the most by a top-flight side since Burnley back in 1961-62.

    Mohammad Salah cemented his place at the top of the Premier League scoring standing with a double. Jordan Henderson opened the scoring and Diogo Jota finished off the rout.

    Salah has scored 13 Premier League goals so far this season at a rate of one every 97 minutes. Match of the Day pundit Ashley Williams broke down what makes the Egyptian so special...

    Video content

    Video caption: Analysis: How 'deadly' Salah decided derby
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Demolition derby'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'The mood at Everton is currently toxic'

    Everton 1-4 Liverpool

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer at Goodison Park

    Everton fans
    Copyright: Getty

    Everton chairman Bill Kenwright claimed lavishly earlier this year that other clubs look admiringly in the direction of Goodison Park's boardroom when examples of how to conduct their affairs are required.

    Kenwright stated: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do' because they always get it right?'"

    On recent evidence, "always" is rather a stretch and it is to be hoped this club did not gaze too longingly at Everton's board - for their own peace of mind if nothing else - because they have got precious little right for a very long time.

    Read the rest of chief football writer Phil McNulty's review of the troubles at Goodison Park

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Two points from the last 24

    Everton 1-4 Liverpool

    Rafael Benitez
    Copyright: Getty Images

    As the Daily Telegraph notes a thrashing at the hands of Everton's crosstown rivals and his former employers piles pressure on manager Rafael Benitez.

    Everton have picked up only two points from their last eight league games.

    They have lost six out of their last seven.

    They are five points above the relegation zone.

    However you cut it, it's not good.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Benitez nightmare'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Thursday's back pages

    Mohammad Salah and Virgil van Dijk
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Not top of the league, but definitely top of the page.

    Liverpool's 4-1 win over Everton in the 239th Merseyside derby dominates the newsstands this morning.

    Let's take a look, shall we?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Chalobah a doubt for West Ham game

    Watford 1-2 Chelsea

    View more on twitter

    Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah is one of those nursing a knock this morning. The 22-year-old limped off with an apparent hamstring problem.

    "The most worried I am is about the injury on Trevoh Chalobah. We got a lot of hits today," said Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

    "It’s a big loss with Trevoh. We have already some injured key players so I am worried about that because the next game is Saturday at 12:30 GMT."

    That next game is against London rivals West Ham and N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic were among those missing the win over Watford through injury.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Seven yellows and plenty of bruises

    Watford 1-2 Chelsea

    Neil Johnston

    BBC Sport

    Watford v Chelsea
    Copyright: Getty

    In a bruising contest which featured seven yellow cards, Chelsea were a long way from their best.

    But Thomas Tuchel's side found a way to secure a hard-fought three points and maintain their advantage at the summit.

    Even before the game was stopped in the 12th minute, Watford had twice gone close.

    With title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both victorious, Chelsea would have slipped to third had they drawn - but Hakim Ziyech ensured they still lead the way.

    Ziyech's strike after coming on for the injured Trevoh Chalobah condemned Claudio Ranieri's side to a sixth defeat in eight league games.

    However, there were positives in defeat for Ranieri who, after last month's win over Manchester United, saw another spirited home performance from his players.

    All the latest news on Watford

    All the latest news on Chelsea

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'We are to blame'

    Watford 1-2 Chelsea

    Hasmin Ziyech
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Let's start at the top.

    Chelsea laboured to a 2-1 win over Watford, thankful for Hakim Ziyech's 72nd minute winner.

    Boss Thomas Tuchel didn't spare his side afterwards.

    "We were not ready for this game," he said.

    "We are to blame. We never found the right attitude. We were very lucky to escape with the win."

    Video content

    Video caption: Watford 1-2 Chelsea: Chelsea were very 'lucky' to get a win against Watford - Tuchel
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Top three keep up the pace

    Top five
    Copyright: BBC

    It's a marathon, not a sprint they say.

    But the top three show no signs of slowing down in the chase for the Premier League title.

    Leaders Chelsea and their two closest challengers - holders Manchester City and 2019-2020 winners Liverpool - all won on a busy night of action.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top