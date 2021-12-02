Premier League reaction as top three win

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright claimed lavishly earlier this year that other clubs look admiringly in the direction of Goodison Park's boardroom when examples of how to conduct their affairs are required.
Kenwright stated: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do' because they always get it right?'"
On recent evidence, "always" is rather a stretch and it is to be hoped this club did not gaze too longingly at Everton's board - for their own peace of mind if nothing else - because they have got precious little right for a very long time.
Live Reporting
Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
GuardianCopyright: Guardian GettyCopyright: Getty Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter GettyCopyright: Getty Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
The Egyptian king
Everton 1-4 Liverpool
Liverpool have scored 25 goals after their seven away games this season, a new League record, and the most by a top-flight side since Burnley back in 1961-62.
Mohammad Salah cemented his place at the top of the Premier League scoring standing with a double. Jordan Henderson opened the scoring and Diogo Jota finished off the rout.
Salah has scored 13 Premier League goals so far this season at a rate of one every 97 minutes. Match of the Day pundit Ashley Williams broke down what makes the Egyptian so special...
'Demolition derby'
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
'The mood at Everton is currently toxic'
Everton 1-4 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Goodison Park
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright claimed lavishly earlier this year that other clubs look admiringly in the direction of Goodison Park's boardroom when examples of how to conduct their affairs are required.
Kenwright stated: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do' because they always get it right?'"
On recent evidence, "always" is rather a stretch and it is to be hoped this club did not gaze too longingly at Everton's board - for their own peace of mind if nothing else - because they have got precious little right for a very long time.
Read the rest of chief football writer Phil McNulty's review of the troubles at Goodison Park
Two points from the last 24
Everton 1-4 Liverpool
As the Daily Telegraph notes a thrashing at the hands of Everton's crosstown rivals and his former employers piles pressure on manager Rafael Benitez.
Everton have picked up only two points from their last eight league games.
They have lost six out of their last seven.
They are five points above the relegation zone.
However you cut it, it's not good.
'Benitez nightmare'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Thursday's back pages
Not top of the league, but definitely top of the page.
Liverpool's 4-1 win over Everton in the 239th Merseyside derby dominates the newsstands this morning.
Let's take a look, shall we?
Chalobah a doubt for West Ham game
Watford 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah is one of those nursing a knock this morning. The 22-year-old limped off with an apparent hamstring problem.
"The most worried I am is about the injury on Trevoh Chalobah. We got a lot of hits today," said Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.
"It’s a big loss with Trevoh. We have already some injured key players so I am worried about that because the next game is Saturday at 12:30 GMT."
That next game is against London rivals West Ham and N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic were among those missing the win over Watford through injury.
Seven yellows and plenty of bruises
Watford 1-2 Chelsea
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport
In a bruising contest which featured seven yellow cards, Chelsea were a long way from their best.
But Thomas Tuchel's side found a way to secure a hard-fought three points and maintain their advantage at the summit.
Even before the game was stopped in the 12th minute, Watford had twice gone close.
With title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both victorious, Chelsea would have slipped to third had they drawn - but Hakim Ziyech ensured they still lead the way.
Ziyech's strike after coming on for the injured Trevoh Chalobah condemned Claudio Ranieri's side to a sixth defeat in eight league games.
However, there were positives in defeat for Ranieri who, after last month's win over Manchester United, saw another spirited home performance from his players.
All the latest news on Watford
All the latest news on Chelsea
'We are to blame'
Watford 1-2 Chelsea
Let's start at the top.
Chelsea laboured to a 2-1 win over Watford, thankful for Hakim Ziyech's 72nd minute winner.
Boss Thomas Tuchel didn't spare his side afterwards.
"We were not ready for this game," he said.
"We are to blame. We never found the right attitude. We were very lucky to escape with the win."
Top three keep up the pace
It's a marathon, not a sprint they say.
But the top three show no signs of slowing down in the chase for the Premier League title.
Leaders Chelsea and their two closest challengers - holders Manchester City and 2019-2020 winners Liverpool - all won on a busy night of action.