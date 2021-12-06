Premier League reaction

Steven Gerrard praised his side's "outstanding" second half performance as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Leicester.

Gerrard said he had to tell his Aston Villa players a "few home truths" at half-time to help inspire the victory.

"I'm really pleased with the result but we still need to iron out some issues," he said.

"There's loads of work still to do. It took a few home truths at half-time to sort our issues out, to rejig our shape and a few other things.

"All you can ask of your players is to perform, we did that. I thought we were outstanding in the second half. But can we do it for a full 90 minutes without me having to get on the players' back at half-time?"