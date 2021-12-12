SWPL
Live

Watch SWPL1: Celtic v Motherwell

preview
Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. GOAL

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Aberdeen

    Bayley Hutchison has given Aberdeen the lead in Hamilton.

  2. GOAL

    Celtic 1-0 Motherwell

    Celtic take the lead, as Shen Mengyu rounds the goalkeeper to coolly slot home, after a beautifully weighted pass from Sarah Harkes.

  3. KICK-OFF

    Celtic 0-0 Motherwell

    We're underway in our featured game... Hamilton Accies v Aberdeen also just kicking off, we'll keep you up to date with the scores there.

  4. HT

    Partick Thistle 0-1 Glasgow City

    There has already been 45 minutes of action in another key game - Glasgow City lead Partick Thistle thanks to a Jenna Clark header.

    Should that score remain the same, City will go top of the table - for an hour or two at least, before Rangers take on Spartans.

  5. Good afternoon

    Welcome to the final round of SWPL 1 matches of the calendar year, with four matches today before Wednesday's Edinburgh derby.

    Join us for live action as recently-crowned SWPL Cup champions Celtic look to keep pace with Rangers and Glasgow City, as they face fifth-placed Motherwell.

    We'll keep you up to date with the action going on elsewhere during the game in Airdrie.

