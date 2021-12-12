Watch SWPL1: Celtic v Motherwell

Bayley Hutchison has given Aberdeen the lead in Hamilton.
GOAL
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Aberdeen
Bayley Hutchison has given Aberdeen the lead in Hamilton.
GOAL
Celtic 1-0 Motherwell
Celtic take the lead, as Shen Mengyu rounds the goalkeeper to coolly slot home, after a beautifully weighted pass from Sarah Harkes.
KICK-OFF
Celtic 0-0 Motherwell
We're underway in our featured game... Hamilton Accies v Aberdeen also just kicking off, we'll keep you up to date with the scores there.
HT
Partick Thistle 0-1 Glasgow City
There has already been 45 minutes of action in another key game - Glasgow City lead Partick Thistle thanks to a Jenna Clark header.
Should that score remain the same, City will go top of the table - for an hour or two at least, before Rangers take on Spartans.
Good afternoon
Welcome to the final round of SWPL 1 matches of the calendar year, with four matches today before Wednesday's Edinburgh derby.
Join us for live action as recently-crowned SWPL Cup champions Celtic look to keep pace with Rangers and Glasgow City, as they face fifth-placed Motherwell.
We'll keep you up to date with the action going on elsewhere during the game in Airdrie.