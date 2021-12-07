Premier League reaction - Everton fight back to beat Arsenal

Rafael Benitez says he can help guide Everton in the right direction after admitting Marcel Brands' departure has given him more control.

The Spaniard oversaw a welcome win against Arsenal, which ended a run of eight games without a win.

Brands said his exit as director of football came after a "clear difference in the vision" of the club.

Asked if it would give Benitez more control on transfers, the Everton boss said: "You can say it in this way."

He added: "I was working for years with a director of football. It is not an issue. Now we have to think about the future and we have a situation where we must take responsibility.

"The club has changed managers in the past and now they want to do something long term with a clear idea of what we want to achieve. With my experience and the people we have in the club I think we can guide things in the direction that will hopefully be the right one."