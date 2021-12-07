Premier League reaction - Everton fight back to beat Arsenal

Everton finally got a break to secure a fightback on Monday after Richarlison had two goals disallowed for offside.
Gunners' young guns keep firing - the stats
Everton 2-1 Arsenal
Martin Odegaard’s goal was the
ninth consecutively scored by Arsenal in the Premier League by a player aged 23
or younger, their longest such run in Premier League history.
At 22 years and 354
days, Odegaard became the youngest Norwegian to score in back-to-back Premier League
appearances since John Arne Riise in August 2002 for Liverpool (21 years, 328
days).
After Manchester United's fightback to win 3-2 at Old Trafford last Thursday, Arsenal have lost consecutive Premier League matches when scoring first for the first time since December 2016 - one of those defeats also a 2-1 loss against Everton at Goodison Park (the other was a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City).
'Gray-t escape' for Toffees
Everton 2-1 Arsenal
The Daily Star
Everton may have been eight games without a win but Monday's fightback means they have won 10 points from
losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side in
2021-22.
The Toffees have also won three consecutive league matches against Arsenal for the first time since April 1986.
Demarai Gray's winner for Everton
was scored after 91 minutes and 21 seconds, their latest winning goal in a
Premier League match since December 2015 against Newcastle (92:46), and latest at
Goodison Park in the competition since March 2014 against Cardiff (92:33).
Gray has scored five
Premier League goals this season for Everton, his best ever return in a single
campaign. Gray has scored five in his last 14 Premier League games, with his
previous five coming over a 54-game run.
Richarlison scored his fourth
headed Premier League goal in 2021 for Everton, with only Crystal Palace
forward Christian Benteke (five) scoring more headers in the Premier League this
calendar year.
'Match of the Gray'
Everton 2-1 Arsenal
Daily Mirror
Former Leicester winger Demarai Gray has started all 15 league games for Everton since returning to the Premier League in the summer having spent most of last season with Bayer Leverkusen.
The 25-year-old already has five goals - he scored 13 in 169 games for Leicester - and said after Monday's game that he’s playing the best football
of his career, although he did add that up until his stoppage-time winner he hadn’t done very much against Arsenal.
The Spaniard oversaw a welcome win against Arsenal, which ended a run of eight games without a win.
Brands said his exit as director of football came after a "clear difference in the vision" of the club.
Asked if it would give Benitez more control on transfers, the Everton boss said: "You can say it in this way."
He added: "I was working for years with a director of football. It is not an issue. Now we have to think about the future and we have a situation where we must take responsibility.
"The club has changed managers in the past and now they want to do something long term with a clear idea of what we want to achieve. With my experience and the people we have in the club I think we can guide things in the direction that will hopefully be the right one."
Boss Benitez pleased with 'perfect' Toffees
Everton 2-1 Arsenal
Everton
Late Gray winner secures first Toffees win since September
After being thumped 4-1 by Liverpool and director of football Marcel Brands leaving the club, Rafael Benitez's team responded with a much-improved display that showed the character and resilience fans were looking for.
Richarlison had brought Everton level with 11 minutes of normal time remaining after Martin Odegaard scored the game's opener from Kieran Tierney's cross in first-half stoppage time.
That the winner came after Richarlison had also had two goals ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee before getting the equaliser will only have added to the home fans' delight.
The scenes at the final whistle were a complete turnaround from last Wednesday, when the mood turned ugly after a 4-1 defeat by their city rivals.
Where did that come from?!
Good morning and welcome to today's live football page, which will feature the latest Champions League news conferences from 13:00 GMT.
But first we're going to look back on a surprise result in Monday's Premier League football.
Given the run they've been on, even the most ardent Everton fan wouldn't have expected their side to mount a late fightback against Arsenal but that they did to claim their first win in nine games - stretching back to September.
Benitez confident about future with more control
Everton 2-1 Arsenal
