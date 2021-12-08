Champions League reaction: Liverpool beat Milan, Man City lose at Leipzig

Jurgen Klopp could not hide his delight as his much-changed side maintained their fine European form.

"Very proud," said the German. "Especially because of the sixth game to be honest. We chose that line-up because we wanted to win the game. We needed fresh legs. We needed desire to play this game which is difficult in this hectic schedule to always be on fire for the next game.

"What the boys did tonight, I could not be more proud. It was an incredible game. I am so happy.

"The performance was outstanding. Having 21 shots, so many situations where we played outstandingly well and defended passionately and well organised."