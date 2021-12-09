Champions League reaction - youthful Man Utd held; Chelsea also draw

Spanish newspaper AS called it Barcelona's "resignation from the football elite" as their dramatic decline culminated in a generational event - being knocked out of the Champions League before Christmas.

Barca's defeat at Bayern Munich, who had nothing to play for having won the group already, saw them finish third, behind Benfica.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets, speaking to DAZN, said: "We feel very bad right now. We're in a tough, difficult situation. We got ourselves into this mess and it hurts a lot."

The last time they were not in the Champions League knockout stages was 2003-04 and the last time they failed to qualify from a Champions League group was 2000, when Leeds finished above them. Barca have won the tournament four times since then.

Click here for more reaction to Barca's early Champions League exit.